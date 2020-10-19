Alphabet Inc.: Current Analysis and Comparison

Friday was a good day for the stocks of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL). The stocks rose by 0.79% that day and the performance turned out to be better than the major competitors of this company like Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL). The stocks of these companies also experienced variations as the stocks of Facebook Inc. fell by 0.30% and Apple Inc.’s stocks fell by 1.40% while the stocks of Microsoft Corporation remained unchanged.

The Corona Virus Pandemic affected many stock market companies greatly but it could not affect the internet sector. Therefore, stocks of many major companies remained unaffected during this time. Taking this scenario into account, let us compare the stocks of the two major stock market firms.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) versus Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR)

This is a tough contest between the world’s most popular search engine and the major news platform and a place for all the celebrities, politicians, and journalists. When the Covid-19 pandemic struck the world, it was the internet sector which showed no signs of slowing down and remained unaffected. This is proven by the general hike in the stocks of both these companies wherein there was a rise of 30% in the stocks of Alphabet Inc. and a rise of 15% in the stocks of Twitter Inc (during this past one year).

Statistical Analysis of Alphabet Inc. Stocks:

52 Week Range: 1,008.87 – 1,726.10

Volume: 1,710,325

Average Volume: 1,723,042

Market Capital: 1.068T

Statistical Analysis of Twitter Inc. Stocks:

52 Week Range: 20.00 – 48.65

Volume: 12,357,737

Average Volume: 16,728,557

Market Capital: 36.233B

Money, Growth, and Revenue of Alphabet and Twitter

Online ads contribute a lot to the income of both these companies. Google has Gmail, YouTube, Android, Chrome, and Google Cloud to generate revenues. Out of these, YouTube contributes around 12% in the case of ad generated earnings. Hardware sales account for the rest of the income of Alphabet. Twitter’s other earnings come from data licensing and other business.

Both these firms have a stronghold and position in the stock market and face occasional ups and downs owing to the volatility of this sector.

Which one to choose?

This might look like a hard choice but Alphabet remains at the top. Although both are profitable investments, yet when an investor looks for stability while investing in a huge amount, Google proves to be a better choice amongst the two. The revenues are more sustainable in the case of Alphabet even though the stock of Twitter is more costly. This is another reason to choose Alphabet over Twitter.

An investor must look upon all the sides before investing. A stock that provides greater profit at a reasonable cost is the one that is always preferred. The stocks of both Alphabet and Twitter are expensive but Alphabet’s stocks are priced better than those of Twitter. The ecosystem of Alphabet is diversified in a better manner. The future might put Twitter at the same place but the current analysis makes Alphabet a better choice.