Bright Stocks Watch List: Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Trimble Navigation Limited (NASDAQ:TRMB), Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Share of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) dropped -1.69% and is at $756.85 in the Real-Time trading session. The company opened at $766.70 on Friday, and is moving between $ 756.59 – $774.08, through the day.

Moments ago, Traders Choice released new research updates concerning several important developing situations counting the following equities: Netflix Inc. (NFLX), Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) and Facebook Inc. (FB). Traders Choice has perfected the profitable art of picking stocks, cutting through the noise to deliver the top trade, every year. The full Research Packages are being made available to the public on a complimentary basis.

Highlights from recentlys reports comprise:

On Monday, December 7, 2015, the NASDAQ Composite ended at 5,101.81, down 0.79%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 0.66% lower, to finish the day at 17,730.51, and the S&P 500 closed at 2,077.07, down 0.70%.

Netflix Inc.s stock edged lower by 4.25% to close Mondays session at USD 125.36. The companys shares oscillated between USD 122.75 and USD 133.27 in trade during the day. The stock recorded a trading volume of 23.35 million shares, which was above its 50-day daily average volume of 18.50 million shares and its 52-week average volume of 18.54 million shares. Over the last three days Netflix Inc.s shares have declined by 2.77% while in the past one week the stock has moved up 1.65%. Furthermore, over the last three months the stock has gained 26.90% and in the past six months the shares have picked up 39.90%. Further, the stock is trading at a price to earnings ratio of 332.52 and a price to book ratio of 25.82. This compares to a historical PE ratio of 79.00 and a historical PB ratio close to 11.11. Additionally, the stock is trading at a price to sales ratio of 8.66.

The stock of Amazon.com Inc. lost 0.42% to close Mondays session at USD 669.83. The shares of the company moved in the range of USD 660.50 and USD 675.46 during the day. A trading volume of 3.73 million shares was recorded, which was slightly lower than its 150-day daily average volume of 3.78 million shares and its 52-week average volume of 3.79 million shares. Over the last five days Amazon.com Inc.s shares have advanced 0.76% and in the past one month the stock has gained a momentum of 4.51%. Additionally, over the last three months the stock has advanced 34.23% and in the past six months the shares have registered a gain of 58.17%. Further, the stock is trading at a price to earnings ratio of 970.77 and a price to book ratio of 25.38. Further, the stock is trading at a price to cash flow ratio of 36.82 and price to sales ratio of 3.13.

Alphabet Inc.s stock declined 0.80% to close Mondays session at USD 772.99. The share price vacillated between USD 766.72 and USD 781.00 in trade during the day. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.83 million shares, which was below its 50-day daily average volume of 2.12 million shares and its 52-week average volume of 2.21 million shares. Over the last three days Alphabet Inc.s shares have declined by 0.62% whereas in the past one week the stock has moved up 1.33%. Moreover, in the last six months the stock has gained 42.23% and year to date the shares have picked up 45.67%. Further, the company is trading at a price to earnings ratio of 33.95 which compares to a historical PE ratio of 26.18. Additionally, the stock is trading at a price to cash flow ratio of 10.45 and price to sales ratio of 3.64.

Facebook Inc.s stock slipped by 0.54% to close Mondays session at USD 105.61. The companys shares oscillated between USD 104.66 and USD 106.83 in trade during the day. The stock recorded a trading volume of 15.47 million shares, which was below its 50-day daily average volume of 26.92 million shares and its 52-week average volume of 27.35 million shares. Over the last five days Facebook Inc.s shares have advanced 1.31% and in the past one month the stock has gained a momentum of 1.61%. In addition, over the last three months the stock has gained 19.66% and year to date the shares have picked up 35.36%. Further, the stock is trading at a price to earnings ratio of 106.68 and a price to book ratio of 7.24. This compares to a historical PE ratio of 70.70 and a historical PB ratio close to 6.05. Additionally, the stock is trading at a price to cash flow ratio of 34.87 and price to sales ratio of 15.06.

Trimble Navigation Limited (NASDAQ:TRMB), declined -1.78% right now and is at $21.54. The 52-week range of the share price is from $15.90 – $28.14. The company has total market capitalization of $ 5.40 billion.

Trimble (TRMB) introduced the Kenai™ rugged tablet computer, an all-in-one computing solution that can transport a users office to the field, forest, desert, manufacturing floor or boardroom. Known for its family of rugged handheld computers, Trimble brings the same durability, reliability and feature-rich design to the Kenai tablets versatile configuration making it a powerful mobile computing solution for transportation, public safety, field service, forestry, utilities, mapping, insurance and other outdoor or service-related applications.

The Kenai tablet features a 10.1 inch capacitive multi-touch screen with WUXGA display technology to provide superior readability in virtually any extreme environment such as heavy rain or the brightest outdoor conditions without compromising performance or efficiencies. It is ideal for mobile workers using large forms and color-coded information such as technical illustrations.

Featuring the Microsoft® Windows® 10 Professional operating system, the Kenai tablet is a fully-functional field computer with a 1.46 GHz Intel® Atom™ dual-core processor to optimize the toughest workflow requirements for field-intensive applications, up to 8 GB memory, and a solid state drive (SSD) up to 256 GB. The battery is hot-swappable to provide hours of uninterrupted run-time. The tablet is expandable via two USB 2.0 slots. For connections to many industrial and manufacturing machines, the Kenai tablet also comprises an RS 232 D9 serial port.

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM), lost -0.51%, and is now trading at $52.32. Its overall volume is 3,772,269million shares right now, and average trading volume of 2,362,840 million.

Akamai Technologies, released its Third Quarter, 2015 State of the Internet Report. Based on data gathered from the Akamai Intelligent Platform™, the report provides insight into key global statistics such as connection speeds, broadband adoption metrics, notable Internet disruptions, IPv4 exhaustion and IPv6 implementation.

Data and graphics from the Third Quarter, 2015 State of the Internet Report can be found on the Akamai State of the Internet site and through the Akamai State of the Internet app for iOS and Android devices. State of the Internet Report-related negotiations are also taking place on the Akamai Community.

While we did observe an improvement in the number of unique IPv4 addresses connecting to Akamai, the third quarter of 2015 saw the Regional Internet Registry (RIR) for North America completely exhaust its available inventory of IPv4 address space, noted David Belson, editor of the State of the Internet Report. The continued depletion of IPv4 space, in both North America and around the world, should further spur organizations to expand or accelerate their own IPv6 adoption, particularly as the cost of obtaining IPv4 address space may rise as scarcity improvements.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.