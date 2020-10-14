Active Stocks Alert: Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV), Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (NYSE:CLF), Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE)

On Wednesday, Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV), gained 0.88% to $38.58.

At a meeting, the Board of Directors of Southwest Airlines (LUV) designated Dr. Thomas W. Gilligan as a member of the Board. Dr. Gilligan presently serves as the Tad and Dianne Taube Director of the Hoover Institution on War, Revolution and Peace at Stanford University, a position he has held since Sept. 2015. The Hoover Institution is a public policy research center devoted to the advanced study of economics, politics, history, and political economy in addition to international affairs.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates passenger airlines that provide planned air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2014, it operated 665 Boeing 737 aircraft; and had 12 Boeing 717 aircraft. The company served 93 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, in addition to 5 near-international countries, counting Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, and the Dominican Republic.

Shares of Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (NYSE:CLF), declined -6.89% to $2.63, during its last trading session.

Insteel Industries, declared that Joseph A. Rutkowski has been designated to its board of directors.

We believe that Joe will be an excellent addition to Insteels board considering his broad steel industry background and his operational and business development expertise, said H.O. Woltz III, Insteels president and CEO. We are happy to welcome him to the Insteel team and look forward to his future contributions.

Mr. Rutkowski has been a principal at Winyah Advisors LLC, a administration consulting company, since 2010. Previous to Winyah, he served in various capacities with Nucor Corporation (Nucor), the nations largest steel producer, for 21 years, most recently as Executive Vice President of Business Development from 1998 to 2010. Mr. Rutkowski formerly served as Vice President of Nucor from 1993 to 1998, General Manager of Nucor Steel, Hertford Country, North Carolina from August 1998 to November 1998, General Manager of Nucor Steel, Darlington, South Carolina from 1992 to 1998, Manager of Melting and Casting of Nucor Steel, Plymouth, Utah from 1991 to 1998, and Manager of Nucor Cold Finish, Norfolk, Nebraska from 1989 to 1991. Mr. Rutkowski also serves as a director of Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. (CLF).

Cliffs Natural Resources Inc., a mining and natural resources company, produces iron ore and metallurgical coal. It operates five iron ore mines that produces iron ore pellets in Michigan and Minnesota; Koolyanobbing complex situated in northeast of the town of Southern Cross, which produces lump and fines iron ore; and two metallurgical coal mines located in Alabama and West Virginia.

Finally, Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE), ended its last trade with 0.99% gain, and closed at $85.50.

Adobe, declared a number of organizational changes to its executive team.

Senior Vice President David Wadhwani has decided to leave Adobe to pursue a CEO opportunity. The company declared Bryan Lamkin will lead the Digital Media business, which comprises Creative Cloud and Adobe Document Cloud. Lamkin, who presently leads the Document Cloud business in addition to Corporate Development and Technology, played a leading role in the success of both Photoshop and Creative Suite. Under Lamkin’s leadership, the company will further align Creative Cloud and Document Cloud product development and go-to-market efforts.

Abhay Parasnis, who joined Adobe in July as CTO and SVP of Cloud Technology, will also expand his current role. Parasnis’ charter is to drive the overall technology strategy, architecture, and innovation and integration roadmap for Adobe’s cloud services. He will now assume responsibility for Adobe’s Security and Research teams. Parasnis has 20 years of experience leading major cloud and platform initiatives at a number of enterprise companies.

Adobe Systems Incorporated is a diversified software company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Digital Media, Digital Marketing, and Print and Publishing. The Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content.

