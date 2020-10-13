Active Stocks Alert: Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT), Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK), Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

On Wednesday, Shares of Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT), lost -1.01% to $39.09.

Fitbit declared that it supports HIPAA compliance, enabling Fitbit Wellness to more effectively integrate with HIPAA-covered entities, counting corporate wellness partners, health plans and self-insured employers. The U.S. Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) is the primary U.S. law governing the security and privacy of personal health information used by health insurance plans and other covered entities.

“We prioritize protecting our consumers’ privacy and keeping their data secure,” said James Park, CEO and Co-Founder, Fitbit. “Our compliance with HIPAA safeguards formalizes this commitment, and, more importantly, it creates opportunities for more effective relationships with corporate wellness customers.”

Fitbit, Inc. (Fitbit) is a provider of health and fitness products. The Companys Fitbit platform combines connected health and fitness devices with software and services, counting an online dashboard and mobile applications, data analytics, motivational and social tools, personalized insights, and virtual coaching through fitness plans and interactive workouts.

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK), declined -0.74% to $13.42, during its last trading session.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company will be exhibiting at Pack Expo Las Vegas from September 28-30, 2015 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The company will showcase its latest packaging and machinery solutions at this years event, counting an unprecedented three machines with a variety of features and benefits to address the most challenging packaging automation issues.

Doug Hicks, Director of Machinery said, the machines on display during Pack Expo comprise a simplified feed system for the new Quikflex® 300. The Quikflex 300 is a small-footprint continuous motion paperboard packaging system designed for the beverage industry. Designed to run a wide variety of containers (bottles, cans, and PET) and pack sizes (from 2-packs to 12-packs), the Quikflex 300 packaging system offers several features and benefits to enhance packaging operations.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a provider of paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The Company operates in four geographic areas, which comprises the United States/Canada, Central/South America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The Companys paperboard packaging comprises the design, manufacture and installation of packaging machinery related to the assembly of cartons, in addition to the production and sale of corrugated medium and kraft paper from paperboard mills in the United States.

Finally, Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT), ended its last trade with -0.66% loss, and closed at $22.72.

Mattel declared that it plans to release its third quarter 2015 financial results on Thursday, October 15, 2015 at about 4:05 p.m. Eastern time. Following this, the company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.

MATTEL, INC. designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of toy products around the world, which are sold to its customers and directly to consumers. The Company operates through three segments: North America, which comprises of the United States and Canada, International, and American Girl. The Company’s North America segment markets and sells toys in the United States and Canada through the Mattel Girls & Boys Brands, Fisher-Price Brands, and Construction and Arts & Crafts Brands categories.

