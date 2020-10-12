Marijuana Stocks July 2019

The growth of the marijuana sector has given huge space to the companies in Canada and the US to grow with the legalization from the government. The people interested in less-risky stocks always prefer the major stock exchange listings for the purchase of their cannabis-related stocks. The industry has grown in recent months and US exchange has become an achievement for many rising marijuana companies. NASDAQ was the first electronic exchange in the world and there are many relevant stocks listed on this exchange for trading. The stocks involve low-risk and have all the necessary information by the companies on it.

Here are some of the NASDAQ listed marijuana stocks having a good scope in the times to come:

Atlantic Alliance Partnership Corporation (AAPC)

This company is presently having a merger with Kalyx Development Inc. which is a real-estate brand in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States. It is a newly organized blank check company in the British Virgin Islands. The company’s shareholders have no additive liability above the value of the shares paid by them (limited liability). The share price of AAPC is $10.

Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

Cara Therapeutics is a company focusing on the development and commercialization of the new chemical entities for the indication of problems like pain and itching. The company is under the process of conducting research on the cannabinoids for neuropathic pain treatment. The stock price of the company is about $16.60 at present.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is a cannabis biotechnology company working under the R&D and production of cannabis drugs for chronic diseases. The company even manufacturers medical cannabis solutions for treating other diseases.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)

This Canadian cannabis company works in owning the cannabis subsidiaries and its licensed production houses. Altria announced for investing $1.8 billion in the company in the month of December 2018. It will add to the expansion of the company’s present business and there will be more chances for the company to grow its position.

GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)

This pharma company makes cannabinoid medications for a variety of chronic diseases, including cancer pain, sclerosis and child epilepsy. The company has a reputed name in many regions all over the world. The scope of this medical cannabis pharma company is on the wider side to produce the most prolific medications based on cannabis.

Insys Therapeutics Inc. (INSY)

Insys is a specialty company developing the cannabinoid-based treatments for various disorders like Prader-Willi Syndrome, epilepsy and amphetamine addictions. The company has received FDA approvals for their medication designed for the treatment of nausea caused by chemotherapy and anorexia for AIDS patients. The company’s unique line of medication lists follows a positive outlook for the drugs in the future.

Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC)

This company is a clinical-stage biopharma company developing drugs based on cannabinoid technology. The company is working for treating the indications for fibromyalgia and low back pain. The stocks are priced at $7.4 level and are expected to grow with the positive results from the company’s end.