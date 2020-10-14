Fresh U.S Stocks Under Consideration Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings (TLV:KTOV), Ctrip.com International, (NASDAQ:CTRP), Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC)

On Tuesday, Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (TLV:KTOV)s shares inclined 29.14% to $90.40.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ/TASE: KTOV), an innovative biopharmaceutical company focused on late-stage drug development, declared that the Phase III, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial for its leading drug candidate, KIT-302, successfully met the primary efficacy endpoint of the trial protocol as approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). Data from the trial further revealed that KIT-302 was more efficacious at reducing hypertension than the widely used hypertension drug amlodipine besylate. Kitov plans to file its New Drug Application (NDA) for marketing approval of KIT-302 with the FDA in the second half of 2016. To view a webcast of the press conference talk abouting these results in Tel Aviv recently, please visit: http//bit.ly/1Qi4WfU

A combination drug, KIT-302, simultaneously treats pain caused by osteoarthritis and treats hypertension, which is a common side effect of stand-alone drugs that treat osteoarthritis pain. KIT-302 is comprised of two FDA approved drugs, celecoxib (Celebrex®) for the treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and amlodipine besylate, a drug designed to treat hypertension.

The trial protocol, approved by the FDA through the Special Protocol Assessment process, was designed to quantify the decrease of hypertension in patients receiving KIT-302. The trial was performed in the U.K. in four groups of twenty-six (26) to forty-nine (49) patients, with a total of 152 patients. Each patient was treated over a total period of two weeks. Group One was treated with KIT-302, comprised of celecoxib and amlodipine besylate. Group Two was treated with amlodipine besylate only, one of the components of KIT-302. Group Three was treated with celecoxib only, the other component of KIT-302. Group Four was treated with a double placebo. The trial began in June 2014 and was accomplished in November 2015.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. engages in developing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs that treat the pain of osteoarthritis without causing cardiovascular problems. It is developing KIT-301 and KIT-302 drugs for the treatment of osteoarthritis.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (ADR) (NASDAQ:CTRP)s shares dropped -0.41% to $48.34.

CTRP has a market value of $13.79 billion and about 35.15 million shares outstanding. During the 52-week trading session the minimum price at which share price traded, registered at $20.37 and reached to max level of $57.36. In the trailing twelve months, net profit margin of the company was 22.40% while gross profit margin was 71.20%. The company has 8.92% value in price to sale ratio while price to book ratio was recorded as -7.43%.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd., together with its auxiliaries, provides travel services for hotel accommodations, transportation ticketing services, packaged tours, and corporate travel administration in the People’s Republic of China.

At the end of Tuesday’s trade, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC)s shares surged 2.52% to $48.79.

APC opened its trading session at $48.23. During the trading session the minimum price at which share price traded, recorded at $47.72 and share price hit to max level of $49.20. It has market worth of $24.18 billion. Return on assets ratio of the company was -10.80% while its return on equity ratio was -35.10%. ATR value of company was 2.55 while stock volatility for week was 4.46% while for month was 3.63%. Debt to equity ratio of the company was -1.13% and its current ratio was 1.20%.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Midstream; and Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment explores for and produces natural gas, oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).