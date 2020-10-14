Worth Watching Mix Cap Stocks : J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP), NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP), Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG), Liquid Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ:LIQD)

On Friday, Shares of J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP), gained 1.07% to $9.43.

J C. Penney Company Throughout the month of October, JCPenney is inviting customers to round up their in-store or online purchases to the nearest dollar to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Customers may also provide additional support through the purchase of various merchandise and services available at JCPenney this October. All contributions will fund national organizations supporting breast cancer research, early detection and awareness.

We`re making it easy for customers to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month, said John Tighe, chief merchant for JCPenney. As someone who lost his mother to this disease, I believe every cent counts when it comes to assisting fund the fight against breast cancer. With our customers` assist, we can assist organizations doing great work in assisting to bring attention and awareness to an important health issue affecting one in eight women in the United States.

From now through October, JCPenney will donate $1, up to a maximum donation of $15,000, for every purchase of breast cancer awareness hoodies, pants and tees featuring inspiring graphics and messages of hope from its Made for Life(TM) activewear brand. JCPenney will also donate $1, up to a maximum donation of $100,000, for every Ambrielle® bra purchased in October. Donations will support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), an organization dedicated to advancing the world`s most promising research for prevention and treatment of breast cancer. Additionally, an assortment of fashion jewelry items and accessories counting a silicone bracelet set, silver tone stud earrings and pendant set, and crystal accent keychain will allow JCPenney customers to show their support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in style.

J C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCPenney) is a holding company. The Companys operating partner is J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc. (JCP). The Companys business comprises of selling merchandise and services to consumers through its department stores and Website at jcpenney.com, which utilizes applications for desktop, mobile and tablet devices.

Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP), inclined 0.27% to $29.57, during its last trading session.

According to an IDG Research Services survey commissioned by NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP), more than 60% of IT services are presently delivered on-premises with no cloud component. This figure is predictable to drop to 35% in three years, while services offered by a hybrid cloud infrastructure are projected to more than triple.

The new NetApp® All Flash FAS (AFF) 8000 series storage array is gaining traction with customers who are restructuring their data centers as part of their roadmap to embrace the cloud. The array has become one of the fastest growing products in NetApps history. Recently, the company declared new programs and a smaller-footprint AFF model to assist enterprises and NetApps ecosystem of partners effectively make the transition to a hybrid cloud future.

Highlights comprise:

Free Controller Upgrade: Customers who purchase a three-year SupportEdge Premium contract1 by December 31, 2015, are eligible for a new AFF controller free of charge as part of the renewal process.

Extended Support Price Protection: This offer enables customers to extend their standard three-year warranty and support for up to four more years. Customers can choose this option at point of sale or during renewal.2

New AFF Series Model: The new 6U model of the AFF8080 EX is a smaller-form-factor version of NetApps top-of-the line unified all-flash array. It delivers the full range of enterprise-grade capabilities with up to a 40% reduction in footprint.

NetApp, Inc. (NetApp) is engaged in providing software, systems and services to manage and store customer data. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services to a range of customer workloads across various data types and deployment models. Its data administration solutions enable customers on-premises or in a public cloud resource to control, integrate, move and manage it.

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG), declined -0.86% to $48.49, during its last trading session.

Cheniere Energy declared that its wholly owned partner, Cheniere Marketing International LLP has reached another sales arrangement with Électricité de France, S.A. (EDF) for the delivery of liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes on an ex-ship basis (DES) from the Sabine Pass LNG terminal (Sabine Pass Liquefaction Project). The sales arrangement covers the delivery of up to 24 cargoes, or up to about 89 million MMBtus total, from 2017 through 2018. As in the formerly declared sales arrangements, the sales price for the LNG cargoes is linked to the Dutch Title Transfer index (TTF), a natural gas pricing index in continental Europe. With this latest agreement, Cheniere Marketing has executed agreements for the sale of up to a total of 92 cargoes, or up to about 340 million MMBtus, to buyers in Europe and Asia through 2018.

Volumes will be sourced from Cheniere Marketings LNG supply portfolio, which comprises rights under a sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC to purchase any LNG produced from the Sabine Pass Liquefaction Project in excess of that required for other customers. Cheniere Marketing has a similar SPA with Corpus Christi Liquefaction, LLC for LNG produced from Chenieres Corpus Christi liquefaction project (CCL Project). On a combined basis, Cheniere Marketings LNG portfolio is predictable to have about 9 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG available from Trains 1 through 6 of the Sabine Pass Liquefaction Project and Trains 1 through 3 of the CCL Project.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. is an energy company engaged in Liquefied natural gas (LNG) businesses. The Company operates through two segments: LNG terminal business, and LNG and natural gas marketing business The Company owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Louisiana through its ownership interest in and administration agreements with Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (Cheniere Partners), which is a publicly traded limited partnership.

Finally, Liquid Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ:LIQD), ended its last trade with -5.33% loss, and closed at $0.0710.

Liquid Holdings Group declared recently that it received a letter on September 21, 2015 from the Listing Qualifications Department of the NASDAQ Stock Market (NASDAQ) indicating that the Staff had determined to delist the Companys common stock from The NASDAQ Capital Market at the opening of business on September 30, 2015 and to file a Form 25-NSE with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), which would remove the Companys securities from listing and registration on the NASDAQ. This determination was based on the Companys failure to meet the terms of its exception from compliance with NASDAQs filing requirements as described in more detail below, in addition to the Staffs belief that Liquid is not in a position to file the delinquent periodic reports with the SEC by October 12, 2015, which represents the Staffs maximum discretion for granting an exception. The Company has until 4:00 p.m. Eastern time on September 28, 2015 to file for an appeal of this determination before a NASDAQ Hearing Panel. The Company continues to evaluate its position with respect to filing an appeal.

On April 16 and May 19, 2015, NASDAQ notified the Company that it did not comply with NASDAQs filing requirements set forth in Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the Rule) because it had not filed its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2014 and its Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2015 with the SEC. Based on the Staffs review and the materials presented on June 19 and July 1, 2015, NASDAQ granted the Company an exception until September 15, 2015 to regain compliance with the Rule.

Liquid Holdings Group, LLC, develops and provides software technology that seamlessly integrates trading, real-time risk administration, accounting, reporting and administration tools in a single platform for the financial services community.

