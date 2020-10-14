Notable Stocks Roundup: Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Cisco Systems, (NASDAQ:CSCO), Petroleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

On Friday, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)s shares declined -0.50% to $33.86.

Intel Corporation (INTC) is currently valued at $160.59 billion. The company has 4.73 billion shares outstanding and 67.10% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. The company has 2.92 value in price to sale ratio while price to book ratio was recorded as 2.81. The company exchanged hands with 24.69 million shares as compared to its average daily volume of 33.28 million shares. It beta stands at 0.80.

Intel Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of digital technology platforms. The Company sells these platforms to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), original design manufacturers (ODMs), and industrial and communications equipment manufacturers in the computing and communications industries. The Company’s platforms are used to deliver a range of computing experiences in notebooks, 2 in 1 systems, desktops, servers, tablets, smartphones, and the Internet of Things. It also develops and sells software and services focused on security and technology integration.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)s shares dropped -1.00% to $28.85.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) offered 5.60% EPS for prior five years. The company has 15.40% return on equity value while its ROI ratio was 10.10%. The company has $148.24 billion market capitalizations and the institutional ownership was 77.00%. Its price to book ratio was 2.46. Volatility of the stock was 1.51% for the week while for the month booked as 1.72%.

Cisco System, Inc. (Cisco) designs and sells lines of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world, building the Internet. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling Internet Protocol (IP)-based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology (IT) industry, and provides services associated with these products and their use.

At the end of Friday’s trade, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (ADR) (NYSE:PBR)s shares surged 1.24% to $4.88.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (ADR) (PBR) has market value of $28.62 billion while its EPS was booked as $-1.51 in the last 12 months. The stock has 7.44 billion shares outstanding while 14.00% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. In the profitability analysis, the company has gross profit margin of 27.10% while net profit margin was 6.50%. Beta value of the company was 2.11; beta is used to measure riskiness of the security.

Brazil’s main oil union began a nationwide strike Sunday to halt asset sales by state-controlled Petroleo Brasileiro SA at a time the company is slashing investments to reduce the biggest debt load in the oil industry, according to Bloomberg.

The Oil Workers Federation, known as FUP, said the nationwide strike started on Nov. 1. Some of the FUP’s regional member unions began work stoppages on Oct. 29. FUP also wants Petrobras to resume investments in the refining network and maintain Buy in Brazil policies to protect jobs, it said in the statement in its website.

Petrobras said in an e-mailed statement sent to Bloomberg News that a work stoppage from some units won’t affect its production or deliveries to the market.

The strike is the latest in a series of setbacks for the Brazilian producer, which had its debt downgraded to non-investment grade in September as it tries to deal with a collapse in commodity prices and a widening graft scandal that has resulted in some of its suppliers seeking bankruptcy protection. Bloomberg Reports

Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras is a Brazil-based integrated energy company. The Company operates in the Exploration and Production (E&P); Refining, Transportation and Marketing (RTM); Gas and Power; Biofuels; Distribution, and International segments. E&P comprises exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid and natural gas in Brazil.