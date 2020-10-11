Active Stocks Evaluation Reports: Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

On Tuesday, Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR), gained 0.89% to $29.46. The firm opened its current trade at $29.09. The total volume traded for the day is 10.11M shares, as compared to its average daily volume of 27.62M shares. The stock is floating in a range of $29.04 $29.63. The stocks hold the market capitalization of $19.92B.

According to news report, Twitter Inc has replaced its star-shaped favorite icon with a heart-shaped icon called like.

You might like a lot of things, but not everything can be your favorite, Twitter said in a blog post on Tuesday.

Twitter says the switch will make the site easier to use, since the star could be confusing to new users.

“You might like a lot of things, but not everything can be your favorite,” the company said Tuesday in a blog post. “The heart, in contrast, is a universal symbol that resonates across languages, cultures and time zones.” According to Bloomberg

Twitter is making the change a few weeks after reinstating co-founder Jack Dorsey as chief executive officer. Dorsey has vowed to improve Twitter’s product to attract a broader set of users. The San Francisco-based company is considering several other modifications, counting extending the 140-character limit on Tweets. Bloomberg Report

Short-Term Price Target Update: The mean estimate for the short-term price target for the firm stands at $34.58, according to 36 brokers. The higher price target for TWTR is $48.00, while the lower price target is $22.00. In the past 52-weeks, the company shares have declined -26.66% and marked new low $21.01 on Aug 24, 2015.

Twitter, Inc. operates as a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It offers various products and services for users, counting Twitter that allows users to create, distribute, and discover content; and Vine and video, a mobile application that enables users to create and distribute short looping videos.

