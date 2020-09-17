Are These 4 Penny Stocks A Good Buy Right Now?

One of the most important things to keep in mind before contemplating an investment in penny stocks is that these stocks are highly volatile by nature. Hence, it is necessary to track the markets closely and keep an eye on the penny stocks that might have recorded gains in recent days. That is usually a good place to start, and here is a closer look at 4 penny stocks that have made significant moves in recent times.

Penny Stocks to Watch #1 MannKind

One of the first penny stocks to consider at this point in time is that of MannKind Corporation (MNKD), which rallied by as much as 17% on Friday after a major announcement from the company. This past Friday, the company presented data derived from the clinical studies of Afrezza, an insulin product at the American Diabetes Association’s 80th Scientific Sessions event.

It is a significant development for MannKind and also for its product. The investors understood the wider implications as well, and the stock rallied strongly after the announcement. Investors could keep an eye on it this week.

Penny Stocks to Watch #2 VBI Vaccines

On the other hand, VBI Vaccines Inc (VBIV) has emerged as another viable option for investors looking to get into penny stocks this week. On Monday, the company announced that it is going to make a presentation of the data from the current Phase 1/2a study of its cancer vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate.

The news proved to be a major boost to the stock as investors flocked to it, and the VBI stock rallied by as much as 20%. It remains to be seen if the VBI stock can manage to add to its gains for the rest of the week.

Penny Stocks to Watch #3 Celsion

Celsion (CLSN) has come up as another penny stock gainer over the past month, and it could be worthwhile for investors to perhaps take a closer look at the stock. Over the course of the past month, the stock has soared by as much as 200% and has become one of the better performers among penny stocks.

The trigger came about towards the end of May after it emerged that the Data Safety Monitoring Board had recommended that Celsion could start the OVATION Phase 2 study of one of its products.

Penny Stocks to Watch #4 PAVmed

Lastly, it is PAVmed (PAVB) that emerged as a strong performer among penny stocks on Monday. The company announced yesterday that the former Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Exact Sciences, Stanley Lapidus, has joined PAVmed subsidiary Lucid Diagnostics Inc.

Lapidus has joined PAVmed’s majority-owned subsidiary in the form of a strategic advisor. The stock rocketed by 17% on the back of the news.