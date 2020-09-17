Fresh Stocks in Focus: Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL), Pandora Media (NYSE:P), CSX (NYSE:CSX)

On Wednesday, Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL)s shares inclined 3.25% to $6.36.

Seadrill Ltd (SDRL) has 39.20% institutional ownership while its EPS ratio was 2.26. The company has 492.76 million shares outstanding while market capitalization of the company was $3.04 billion. Price to book ratio was 0.30. Net profit margin of the company was 22.40% while gross profit margin was 59.80%. Stock volatility for the month was booked as 5.29% while for the week was recorded as 6.06%.

Seadrill Limited is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The Companys primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs and jack-up rigs for operations in shallow and deep water areas, as well as benign and harsh environments.

Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P)s shares gained 2.05% to $12.46.

Pandora Media Inc (P) Its past 5-day performance at -37.42 %. So far in 2015, the company has a year-to-date performance of -29.41%. The stock, as of last close, traded 8.43% up from its 52 week low and was -44.82% below its 52 week high. Its latest closing price was -27.69% below the SMA200 while the distance from SMA 50 and SMA 20 was -34.34% and -35.08% respectively.

Pandora Media, declared financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2015.

“Pandora exited Q3 with strong financial results. In a quarter where a large new entrant came into the music streaming landscape and over a hundred million dollars in combined marketing was spent across the sector to drive awareness of a multitude of offerings, Pandora more than held its own for users and hours growth,” said Pandora CEO Brian McAndrews. “We aggressively invested to deliver long-term growth and cement Pandora’s leadership in music. Our acquisition of Ticketfly will be truly transformative, extending our long-standing strength in music discovery to the large and fast-growing world of live events. Additionally, with our pre-1972 settlement, we are ongoing to strengthen our relationships across the music landscape by resolving an historic source of tension. This progress points to a greater opportunity to work collaboratively toward a bright future for music in a digital era, those who make it, and the fans who love it.”

Pandora Media, Inc. (Pandora) is a provider of Internet radio services. The Company offers personalized experience for each of its listeners wherever and whenever they want to listen to radio on a range of smartphones, tablets, computers and car audio systems, as well as a range of other Internet-connected devices.

At the end of Wednesday’s trade, CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX)s shares surged 1.75% to $27.30.

CSX Corporation (CSX) has market capitalization of $26.16 billion. Its current ratio was 1.30 while its shares were below its 50 days simple moving average with -1.10%. The company offered earning per share of $2.01 while its 974.94 million shares were outstanding. YTD performance of the company was -25.06%. Stock volatility for the week was 2.56% while for the month it was shown at 2.56%.

Railroads calling for an extension to the national Positive Train Control deadline — counting Jacksonvilles own CSX Corp. (NYSE: CSX) — have had their request fulfilled, according to Business Journals.

Congress approved a highway funding transportation bill, according to ABC News, which comprised a 3 to 5 year extension of the railroad safety requirement.

The bill was passed by the Senate with little debate and was passed by the House yesterday. It will now to go the White House to be signed into law.

In 2008, Congress required freight railroads to put positive train control on any track where passenger trains or certain hazardous chemical travel.

The extension gives railroads until Dec. 31, 2018 to install the system, and railroads can sign a waiver for an additional two years. Business Journals Reports

CSX Corporation (CSX), together with its subsidiaries, is a transportation company. The Company provides rail-based transportation services, including traditional rail service and the transport of intermodal containers and trailers.