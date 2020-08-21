Hot penny stocks for tomorrow (MMMW), (SHMP), (VYST)

Finding cheap stocks is not easy. If you are looking to find out the cheap stocks, it means that you need to look out for the companies having a low price to earnings ratio (P/E). In the penny stock world, the stocks lesser than $1 value is generally considered as penny stocks. These stocks don’t get listed on the major stock exchanges due to less information of the companies illustrated on the web. These stocks even don’t follow the SEC rules and hence, are listed in the category of volatile stocks having high-risk. They’re the low-cost stocks having less market capital of the companies. If you want to find out the appropriate penny stocks, just look out for the right sources to search for the real penny stocks traded on Pink Sheets or Over the Counter Bulletin Board (OTCBB). Robinhood doesn’t support any of these exchanges and the users are suggested to make their own move to find out the right stocks having appropriate positioning in the market.

Hot penny stocks for tomorrow

Here are some hot penny stocks which could probably bring better returns over the investment:

MMMW (Mass Megawatts Windpower Inc)

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. works on development and sale of the clean energy systems for residential and commercial usage in the US. The company was found in 1997 and has been working on solar tracking systems for automated adjustment of the solar panels to receive the optimum sunlight throughout the day. MMMW stocks have the value $0.0135 and could reach towards higher levels with the company’s progress towards financial stability. The 52-week high prices of the company are $0.0620.

NaturalShrimp Incorporated (SHMP)

NaturalShimp produces naturally grown shrimps in the US and even on a global basis. The company recently announced that it completed the testing of its patented technology (Shrimp Lot 180) for growing the shrimps in indoors. The process went extremely well and the water control parameters were controlled well within the acceptable limits through the grow-out period. The company is doing additional researches for the same shrimp lot and will continue the harvesting for specialized events for its main clients. The company anticipates issuing additional news about the partial harvesting in the coming future. The stocks of the company are constantly growing and the present value $0.465 will get better moves with the coming phases of harvesting. The company’s 52-week high $0.9490 will be obtainable as per the present trends followed in the market.

Vystar Corporation (VYST)

Vystar Corporation manufactures and sells the Vytex Natural Rubber Latex (NRL) products to the related industries in the United States. The latex products of the company are used in different products, including textiles, footwear, adhesives, balloons, carpets, condoms, surgical gloves, healthcare products, sports equipment, and many other fields. The company now holds 13 foreign and 4 US patents to the deproteinization process for Vytex production. This is a great move for the company to produce high-quality products. The stock price of $0.0406 will reach towards the improved spot with the market moves.