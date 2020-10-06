List penny stocks Robinhood (DCTH), (SLNO), (ICON), (PLUG), (VTGN)

Penny stocks are the cheap stocks with low P/E ratio. There are a lot of charts available on the listed penny stocks on Robinhood. These are risky stocks having a scope to grow only with the stout financial policies. Robinhood doesn’t support any of the stocks and it is only a platform to get the list of stocks to be considered.

A list of trending penny stocks on Robinhood are:

Delcath Systems, Inc. (DCTH)

Delcath Systems, Inc. is the company focusing on the treatment of liver cancers. The company has developed melphalan hydrochloride in the form of injection for high-dose chemotherapy. The stocks are presently priced at $0.26 which is almost near to the 52-week lowest price. The highest price in this duration was $10.30. With the oncological upgrades, the company has a probability to go towards a positive direction and get ahead with their business policies.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO)

SLNO is a low-priced stock on the NASDAQ. The company majorly focuses on the development and marketing of the therapeutics for rare disease treatment. The primary medication from the company is for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS). At present, the company has entered into the later-stage development for the various other diseases. The present stock price is $1.50 which can be progressive to reach to the level of $3.60 which is 52-weeks high price for the stock.

Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON)

Icon Brand Group, Inc. is a low-priced stock on NASDAQ offering licensing, ownership and maintaining a portfolio of the consumer brands across the men’s, women’s and home industry in the US and globally. There are many high-end brands associated with the company for a long list of the products across various categories. The brands are licensed through direct-to-retail and the conventional wholesale licensing features with different distributive channels. The company was founded in 1978 and still holds a strong name in the NASDAQ stock market. The stock price is $0.34 and the analysts predict a strong future for the stocks of ICON in the coming future.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. has its stocks on NASDAQ and this American company is engaged in the designing and production of the hydrogen fuel cells which replace the conventional batteries using electric power. The trend of finding the alternative sources of power has enhanced the scope of this company and higher market capital will contribute to making the successful outcomes of the stocks. The company’s stocks are priced at $1.86 and the prices could increase in the coming future with better business prospects for the company.

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (VTGN)

VTGN is a cheap stock on NASDAQ and it is a clinical-stage biopharma company engaging in the development and commercialization of the medication for neurological disorders (CNS and depression). The company’s stock is priced at $1.14 and with the development of its lead product AV-101, there is an anticipation for the company to grow its position with technology embedded approach. The company has collaboration with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP. The company’s stock prices are expected to grow with the market trends for its medical contribution.