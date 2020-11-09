Stocks skyrocketing after Joe Biden’s victory and Covid-19 Vaccine news

The stock market is looking really good after Joe Biden’s victory in the US Presidential Elections. In addition to this, there is also some good news over the coronavirus vaccine which also turned the tables well for the stock market. Let us see which stocks have done well in the stock market currently and what their present status is:

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE)

Latest statistics of this company:

52 Week Range: $27.88 – $41.95

Average Volume: 22,955,800

Market Capital: $220.363B

Forward Dividend and Yield: 1.52 (4.18%)

Pfizer stocks saw a surge by 8% after their announcement that the clinical trial of their vaccine has been more than 90% effective against the coronavirus on their candidate. The specialty of this vaccine as claimed is that it is effective against those people who have had no evidence of having acquired the coronavirus disease prior.

Latest statistics of this company:

52 Week Range: $17.07 – $115.00

Average Volume: 2,491,232

Market Capital: $24.961B

Forward Dividend and Yield: N/A (N/A)

Working alongside Pfizer, on the working of the coronavirus vaccine, BioNTech stocks also rose by 16% which made the performance of this company very well in the stock market. Owing to this newfound vaccine, both Pfizer and BioNTech have surpassed so many other stocks and thus, an investment in these companies would be a well-considered investment.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON)

Latest statistics of this company:

52 Week Range: $17.70 – $139.75

Average Volume: 22,186,735

Market Capital: $30.035B

Forward Dividend and Yield: N/A (N/A)

The stocks of this company have performed well but after the news of Pfizer claiming that their new vaccine has an effective rate of as much as 90% against the prevention of the Covid-19, the stocks of Peloton Interactive fell. Nevertheless, better prospects can be expected from this company shortly.

Under the presidential rule of Joe Biden, it is already expected that the sector of health care would prosper well and the present news on the most awaited coronavirus vaccine is a relief. Therefore, investing in health care companies with good prospects would be an investment full of profit.

As the stocks of Pfizer and BioNTech saw a rise, some stocks saw a downfall due to this. Stocks of the companies such as Netflix Inc. (NYSE: NFLX), Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE: WORK), Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY), Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY), eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) and Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) had a low day in the market.

The tourism and travel-related stocks of airlines, cruises, and resorts also had a comeback in the market and performed well. The stocks under this category are of the companies Delta Airlines Inc. (NYSE: DAL), Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV), American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH), Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL), Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) and Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ: WYNN).