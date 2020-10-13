Mix Active Stocks Trader’s Buzzers: Carnival (NYSE:CCL), Lowe’s Companies, (NYSE:LOW), Con-way (NYSE:CNW)

On Friday, Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)s shares inclined 0.97% to $51.10.

Fathom, the pioneer in social impact travel, declared its agreement to become a preferred supplier with Signature Travel Network®, one of the leading networks of retail agencies in the travel industry. The relationship will enable Fathom to market to a broad audience of purpose-driven travelers by leveraging Signatures respected cooperative travel network of 205 members across 442 locations in the U.S. and Canada.

As a preferred Signature supplier, Fathom will reach travelers through a robust network of more than 6,000 front-line travel consultants globally who have proven track records of generating sales and driving market share for suppliers. Fathom will have access to an extensive range of discerning travelers who have long-term relationships with Signature and rely on the networks travel professionals to identify distinctive and meaningful travel opportunities.

Signature members represent a diverse grouping of retail travel companies, counting many of the nations top multi-location, market dominant organizations; single location boutique travel specialists; cruise-only agencies; and top internet-based marketers. Signature operates with its preferred supplier network to provide its member agencies with access to a wide range of exclusive offers and benefits to assist close sales and build client loyalty.

Lowes Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)s shares gained 0.18% to $72.78.

Iris by Lowes released the results of its annual Smart Home Survey, revealing that when it comes to shopping for smart home products, home improvement stores (either in-store or online) were rated the No. 1 place Americans are most likely to buy. When asked why they would choose a home improvement store, most say its because it is a retailer they can trust (55 percent) that has knowledgeable staff (40 percent) and a variety of accessible products (48 percent).

The 2015 Smart Home Survey, conducted online in August by Harris Poll on behalf of Iris, Lowes Smart Home Business Unit, polled more than 2,000 U.S. adults aged 18+ and examined Americans attitudes toward and experiences with smart home products, homing in on the driving factors behind their purchasing and use preferences. Results from this years study indicate that when it comes to purchasing considerations, cost of equipment and monthly fees as a deciding factor has reduced (down from 56 percent in 2014), though its still the most commonly cited (43 percent). Ease of use is the second most important deciding factor (19 percent, up from 13 percent in 2014), followed by energy and efficiency features (15 percent) such as home temperature control and automated lighting. Two-thirds (66 percent) of Americans report they plan to purchase smart home products someday, with 17 percent planning to do so within the next year.

At the end of Fridays trade, Con-way Inc (NYSE:CNW)s shares surged 0.02% to $47.56.

Menlo Logistics (Menlo), the US$1.7 billion global logistics and supply chain administration partner of Con-way Inc. (CNW), together with global industrial real estate developer Prologis, Inc. (PLD), held a formal groundbreaking ceremony for their new 70,000-square-meter regional logistics facility in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

(l-r) Philip Dunne, President Prologis Europe; Bram Verhoeven, SVP Benelux, Prologis Europe; Tony Gunn, MD Europe, Menlo Logistics; Staf Depla, Alderman City of Eindhoven and Robert Bianco, President, Menlo Logistics

