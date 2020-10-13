Latest Business Stocks News Buzz: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX), State Street Corp (NYSE:STT), CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX)

On Friday, Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX), closed at $8.10.

Return on assets update:

The return on assets ratio, often called the return on total assets, is a profitability ratio that measures the net income produced by total assets during a period by comparing net income to the average total assets. In other words, the return on assets ratio or ROA measures how efficiently a company can manage its assets to produce profits during a period.

In the last 12 months, Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) generated -18.77% using assets of the company. Reuters provide figures showing that industry’s suggest 3.07% and broadly in sector 10.52% seems favorable. The overall volume in the last trading session was 14.91 million shares. Its fifty two weeks range was $7.76 – $27.38. The total market capitalization remained at $9.36 billion.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) is a natural resource company with an industry portfolio of mineral assets, oil and natural gas resources, and a production profile. FCX has organized its operations into six primary divisions: North America copper mines, South America mining, Indonesia mining, Africa mining, Molybdenum mines, and United States oil and gas operations.

Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT), declined -0.03% to $72.80, during its last trading session.

State Street Corporation (STT) declared that its CEO of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Jeff Conway, will present at the 2015 Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, December 8, 2015 at 8:00am EST.

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT), the parent company, is a financial holding company. The parent company provides financial and managerial support to its legal and operating auxiliaries. The Company, through its partner, State Street Bank, provides financial services and products to institutional investors across the world. Its clients comprise mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments and investment managers.

Finally, CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX), ended its last trade with 0.59% gain, and closed at $29.00.

On November 23, Frank Lonegro, CSX Corporation (CSX) executive vice president and chief financial officer, will address the Credit Suisse 3rd Annual Industrials Conference in Palm Beach, FL on Wednesday, December 2, at 9:45 a.m. Eastern time.

CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX), together with its auxiliaries, is a transportation company. The Company provides rail-based transportation services, counting traditional rail service and the transport of intermodal containers and trailers. The Company has three lines of business: merchandise business, coal business and the intermodal business.

