High Volatility Stocks (NYSE: AAN), (NYSE: AFL), (NYSE: AJRD), (NYSE: AYX)

The stocks whose value can change, i.e. increase or decrease anytime with respect to their actual market price are referred to as volatile stocks. Such stocks are considered risky to invest in because if there are chances that their value will increase, then there are as many chances that the cost of the stock may drop. Very wise and careful vision is required when one is investing in volatile stocks. Here is a list of stocks which are highly volatile in nature-

Aaron’s Inc. (NYSE: AAN)

Aaron’s is in the industry of rental and leasing services. It deals in all kinds of retail from furniture to electronics and appliances. It was founded on 19 June 1955 by R. Charles Loudermilk and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. It operates in the entire market of North America. John W. Robinson, III is the Director and CEO while Steven A. Michaels is the CFO of the company.

52 Week Range: – $39.28 – $64.49

Volume: – 443,083

Average Volume: – 601,982

Forward Dividend & Yield: – 0.14 (0.22%)

Aflac Inc. (NYSE: AFL)

Aflac stands for American Family Life Insurance Company. This company deals in providing financial services. Its major dealing occurs via the provision of supplemental health and life insurance products. It was founded by John Amos, Bill Amos, and Paul Amos almost 63 years ago on 17 November 1955. Its headquarters are located in the Aflac Building Columbus, Georgia, United States. The main people of the company at present are Dan Amos (Chairman and CEO) and Frederick J. Crawford (CFO).

52 Week Range: – $41.45 – $56.96

Volume: – 1,712,361

Average Volume: – 2,982,435

Forward Dividend & Yield: – 1.08 (1.92%)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AJRD)

This company is in the field of aerospace and defense. It operates via two business units namely Aerospace and Defense and Real Estate. It was founded in Akron, Ohio, United States in 1915 by William F. O’Neil and at present, its headquarters are situated in El Segundo, California, United States of America. Eileen Drake is the current President and CEO of this company.

52 Week Range: – $27.69 – $46.81

Volume: – 307,036

Average Volume: – 794,022

Forward Dividend & Yield: – N/A (N/A)

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX)

This company functions in the software and technology sector. The main uses of the products of this company are for data science and analytics. Alteryx has a forerunner SRC LLC which was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane Adams and Ned Harding in 1997. Alteryx, LLC was founded in March 2010 and Alteryx, Inc. was founded in March 2011. Dean A. Stoecker is the Chairman and CEO with Kevin Rubin serving as the CFO of the company.

52 Week Range: – $38.44 – $116.60

Volume: – 1,371,659

Average Volume: – 1,251,975

Forward Dividend & Yield: – N/A (N/A)

Mentioned above are some of the companies whose stocks have very high volatility. It is always up to the buyers whether they want to buy volatile stocks or not. It is better if stocks with dividends are bought because such stocks have less risk associated with them.