Video Game Stocks (NASDAQ: GLUU), (NASDAQ: ZNGA), (NASDAQ: TTWO)

Video game industry has taken not only children but also adults into its big web. In the past so many years, video games have gained immense popularity and from a time-pass, they have become an addiction. If an industry grows well in its own field, it has the capacity to nurture even in the stock market. Same is the case with this industry which is earning the fruit of the seed sown many years ago. Video game stocks have become a trendy choice among investors and are considered to be a profitable investment. Some of the best video game stocks that are worthy of making an investment are mentioned below: –

GLU MOBILE, INC. (NASDAQ: GLUU)

Glu Mobile makes video games which are played on smartphones or tablets. These games are free of cost and can be downloaded easily. The games of this company are classified among four categories which are sports and action, home décor, fashion, and celebrity. These games can function on iOS, Android, Amazon, Windows Phone and Google Chrome. It was previously known by the name of Sorrent and was founded on 26 November 2001. Its headquarters are located in San Francisco, California, United States. Nick Earn is the present CEO of the company.

52 Week Range: – $5.08 – $11.75

Volume: – 800,078

Average Volume: – 2,536,209

ZYNGA, INC. (NASDAQ: ZNGA)

This company markets and manufactures games for mobiles which have Apple iOS or Google’s Android as their operating systems. Its games are available on Facebook also and are distributed worldwide. It was set-up in April 2007 with its founders as Mark Pincus, Justin Waldron, Eric Schiermeyer, Michael Luxton and Steve Schoettler. Mark Pincus is the Co-founder and Executive Chairman of the company with Frank Gibeao as the CEO and Gerard Griffin as the CFO of the company. The company is currently headquartered in San Francisco, California, United States.

52 Week Range: – $3.32 – $6.55

Volume: -9,556,875

Average Volume: – 18,612,870

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC]. (NASDAQ: TTWO)

This company functions in the form of two key publishing segments namely Rockstar Games and 2K which is further categorized as 2K Games and 2K Sports. These games operate on the personal computer and video game consoles. Ryan Brant founded this company 25 years ago on 30 September 1993 and has its headquarters in New York City, New York, United States. Strauss Zelnick is the Chairman and CEO of the company with Karl Slatoff and Lainie Goldstein as the President and CFO of the company respectively.

52 Week Range: – $84.41 – $139.91

Volume: – 1,018,256

Average Volume: – 1,709,937

These are the latest best American video game stocks which are good to invest. Every industry in the stock market has seen ups and downs. Even the very famous video game industry has also faced some blows in the recent past. All this has affected the commerce of this company but the demand for games is never going to slow down so investing in the video game stocks are not going to be a failed investment.