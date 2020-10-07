Trending Stocks. (AVDL), (INSY), (KOOL), (PLX), (IMGN),

There are many trending stocks in the penny stocks category and they are hitting the new highs and continues to grow. The small-cap stocks and micro-cap stocks having a great scope in the market and once you find the right options, there is no looking back.

Penny Stock Screeners

There are many tools which could be used to find out the gems from a list of numerous stocks available. There is a different way of every person to see the trending penny stocks and find out their consistent uptrends. You can pay close attention to the trading volumes to check out the most lucrative stocks for investment. It may be easy to buy the penny stocks but hard to sell them when the time comes.

Some of the most trending healthcare stocks at the moment are given below. This list consists of the stocks probable to grow and give the most promising results with time.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

This is a healthcare stock having a good trend for heading towards a higher level with the huge trading volumes. The company has reached a level of $2.40 in recent times and there is an upward trend expected for the stocks. The highest value of the stock price is $7.27 in the last 52-weeks. There is a good scope with the FDA speculation and upcoming presentations which have encouraged the stock to grow.

INSYS Therapeutics (INSY)

This is a biotechnology firm which couldn’t perform up to its expected level this year. There were some controversies surrounding the stocks which resulted in its fall. The drug fentanyl is a fast opioid used for relieving chronic pain in cancer patients. The present stock prices are about $0.26 which will expectedly grow with the company’s new policies meant to include a better exposure.

Cesca Therapeutics (KOOL)

This stock is a very comfortable option to look at now. The aggressive uptrend of the company is expected to go ahead with the positive news from the company. The company works for development, commercialization, and marketing of the automated cell-based therapies in the US, Asia, China, and other international locations. The company has regained the NASDAQ listing alliance which is a great move in terms of the investors who are looking forward to the company for long-term opportunities.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (PLX)

This healthcare penny stock has shown good performance in last month. Healthcare ETF is growing which makes PLX a stock worth watching. Although, the results haven’t been as expected this stock has a probability to grow with the penny stock news from the healthcare industry. The stocks are priced at $0.45 and approaching towards higher trends with the coming prospects. The 52-week high value of $0.83 is expected to be obtained within a few days.

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN)

This is on the top list of the month and has a similar status as Insys. The company’s stocks climbed from $1.80 (previous month) to $2.25 level at present. The company was under the Class Action suits due to the security fraud conducted by the directors and certain company officials. The company had a presentation at ADCO (American Society of Clinical Oncology) meeting which was a positive signal for the investors to buy the stocks.