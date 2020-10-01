Latest Active Stories For Investors: Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

On Friday, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), ended its last trade with 0.99% gained, and closed at $107.28, as the social networking giant is trying out new ways to ease users experience when relationships come to an end.

When two people part ways or change their relationship status on Facebook, its unclear how much control they have over the content they see regarding their exes or the content they want to disclose.

Facebook is now testing out new features on how former partners can interact. For instance, users dont necessarily have to unfriend them or block them. Instead, they can choose to see less of the persons name or profile picture, the company said.

In addition, users can have the choice of limiting photos, videos or status updates that a former partner will see on their news feed.

FB is moving on low volume, trading at a volume of 18.89M shares, for now, as compared to its average daily volume of 28.13M shares. At $107.25, the stock is losing momentum as shares are down from a peak price of $110.65 recorded on Nov 5, 2015. The stock is up 36.20% in this year through last updated price. The stock is having its 200-day moving average of $91.03 and $91.03 as its 50-day moving average. The stock, as of now, is showing weekly downbeat performance of 1.63%, which is maintained at 9.42% in 1-month period. The market capitalization as recorded for the firm is $300.50B.

Shares of Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), dropped -0.81% to $220.04, during its last trading session.

Electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc. (TSLA) notified customers of 90,000 Model S sedans that it wants them to bring their cars in for an inspection of a front seat belt bolt that may be improperly connected, according to 24/7 Wall St.

The voluntary recall follows a report from a Model S owner in Europe that a front seat belt was not properly attached to a lap pretensioner. In an email to customers Tesla said:

This vehicle was not involved in a crash and there were no injuries. However, in the event of a crash, a seat belt in this condition would not provide full protection. First and foremost, we care about your safety.

Tesla recalled its Model S sedans about two years ago following a small number of fires in the battery system caused by a piece of road debris slamming into the cars lithium-ion battery cells. The company installed a plate underneath the battery pack better to protect the cells. 24/7 Wall St. Report

Finally, Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), gain 1.05% to $34.66.

Intel Corp., the world’s biggest chipmaker, said it designated Murthy Renduchintala as a company president and gave him control of two of its biggest business divisions, according to Bloomberg

Renduchintala, who left Qualcomm Inc. after losing out in a leadership shakeup, will oversee a new unit counting Intel’s personal-computer chip and Internet of Things divisions its biggest source of revenue and one of its fastest-growing businesses, respectively, the company said in a statement.

“The caliber of leadership and experience Murthy brings to our executive team represents a noteworthy move toward delivering the benefits of our strategy even faster than before,” Intel Chief Executive Officer Brian Krzanich said in the statement.

“Murthy was offered another role within Qualcomm, but he chose to leave the company instead,” the San Diego-based chipmaker said in an e-mail. Bloomberg Report

