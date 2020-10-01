Investor’s Watch List – FireEye, (NASDAQ:FEYE), Union Pacific Corporation, (NYSE:UNP), Iconix Brand Group, (NASDAQ:ICON)

On Wednesday, Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE), lost -5.59% to $21.94.

FireEye’s shares dipped 20 percent last week, as contrast to the S&P 500 remaining flat, after the company stated disappointing 3Q15 results last week and guided to an 18 decline in billings growth and 10 percent product license revenue growth in 4Q15, according to Benzinga.

Analyst Karl Keirstead said that a meeting with FireEye’s CFO and head of IR, Mike Berry, highlighted weakness in Europe and tighter cost control being taken to boost margins and FCF.

FireEye indicated that softness in Europe was due to a combination of “less buyer urgency and poor sales execution.” The company also indicated that maintenance renewals were not steady and there were lower durations and smaller deal sizes. “FEYE downplayed the impact of competition and barely flagged the license-to-subscription mix shift,” Keirstead wrote.

FireEye, Inc., together with its auxiliaries, provides cybersecurity solutions for detecting, preventing, and resolving cyber-attacks. The company offers vector-specific appliance solutions that provide threat protection from network to endpoint for inbound and outbound network traffic that may contain sensitive information. Its threat prevention solutions comprise appliances covering the Web, email, endpoint, file, and mobile threat vectors.

Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP), declined -0.55% to $84.37, during its last trading session.

Union Pacific Corporation’s agricultural products division fell on lower exports. The division’s revenue fell by 4% to $880 million in 3Q15 contrast to $915 million in 3Q14. The division’s contribution to the company’s total revenue rose to 17% from 16% in the corresponding quarter last year. The division witnessed a 3% reduction in volume and a 1% fall in average revenue per car, according to Market Realist.

In 3Q15, the grain volume fell by 11% during the quarter. The strong currency and high global inventories reduced grain exports by 32%, partially offset by marginally stronger domestic grain shipments. The volume of grain products raised by 1% during the quarter. In July and August, soybean meal shipments raised by 17% due to a record harvest of domestic soybean. However, the ethanol volume fell by 4% mainly due to strong 2014 comps of higher production and shipments.

The company anticipates global grain supply to continue to expand, which will result in lower exports. Growth for refrigerated markets could remain stagnant. Market Realist Reports

Union Pacific Corporation, through its partner, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. The company offers freight transportation services for agricultural products, counting grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive products, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising of industrial chemicals, plastics, crude oil, liquid petroleum gases, fertilizers, soda ash, sodium products, and phosphorus rock and sulfur products.

Finally, Shares of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON), ended its last trade with -2.35% loss, and closed at $7.05.

Iconix Brand Group, declared Q3 net loss sending shares tumbling far below the 50 day SMA. The Company stated a third-quarter loss of $6.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 9 cents per share. The clothing brand licensing company posted revenue of $88.9 million in the period, a decrease from the previous quarter. Iconix shares have declined 80 percent since the starting of the year and 83 percent in the last 12 months.

Administration has remained positive about the financial wellbeing of the company, however analysts have taken a different approach. The stock is presently trading near a 52 week low and has attracted a noteworthy amount of attention with volumes reaching well over 25 million shares on Monday, as contrast to an average of 1.7 million shares.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc., a brand administration company, owns, licenses, and markets a portfolio of consumer brands across women’s, men’s, entertainment, and home primarily in the United States and internationally. The company brand portfolio comprises Candies’, Bongo, Badgley Mischka, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific, Danskin, Rocawear, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd, Marc Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Sharper Image, Umbro, and Lee Cooper brand names.

