Hot Stocks Alert: General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), Vipshop Holdings Ltd – ADR (NYSE:VIPS), Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

On Monday, General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), ended its last trade with 0.26% gain, and closed at $30.36.

General Electric (GE) Canada and Export Development Canada (EDC) are working together to identify and build partnerships with Canadian digital technology, software and big data analytics companies with niche capabilities to serve the growing global demand for Industrial Internet technology.

The introductions are being made as part of an ongoing partnership between GE Canada and EDC aimed at developing access for Canadian small- and medium-sized (SME) technology companies to the global marketplace. GE Canada benefits from stronger ties to Canadian companies with expertise aligned to its planned business interests.

GE is developing the next generation of pipeline solutions, drawing on the best IT and digital technologies available to us. Working with EDC, we are able to tap in to a wealth of Canadian capability in this area to ultimately bring innovation to global energy marketplace, noted Bradley Smith , Vice President of Regional Programs.

GE Canada has been a planned partner for EDC due to its strong track record of growing exports from its Canadian operations and nurturing Canadian suppliers into dynamic exporters. EDC provides financing solutions for GE Canada based upon the quality of its Canadian footprint and the prominence of exporting in its business model.

General Electric Company operates as an infrastructure and financial services company worldwide. The company’s Power and Water segment offers gas, steam and aeroderivative turbines, nuclear reactors, generators, combined cycle systems, controls, and related services; wind turbines; and water treatment services and equipment. Its Oil and Gas segment provides surface and subsea drilling and production systems, equipment for floating production platforms, compressors, turbines, turboexpanders, reactors, industrial power generation, and auxiliary equipment.

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – ADR (NYSE:VIPS), declined -9.19% to $12.35, during its last trading session, following Fridays disappointing preliminary third quarter financial results.

Vipshop is an online discount retailer for brands in China and is based in Guangzhou.

Vipshop is expecting revenue for the third quarter to grow by 61% to 63% to between 8.6 billion and 8.7 billion yuan. This is below the companys earlier guidance for revenue between 9.1 billion and 9.3 billion yuan.

The company cited weak sales and warmer than predictable weather as its reasoning for the guidance cut. The warmer weather caused delays in the purchase of usually higher priced fall apparel.

Vipshop Holdings Limited, through its auxiliaries, operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the Peoples Republic of China. It offers a range of branded products, counting womens apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; mens apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories comprising of belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Finally, Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX), gain 2.07% to $8.86.

The stock is down -62.07% in this year through last close, and the beta ratio has a value of 2.37. The stock, as of recent close, has shown weekly downbeat performance of -15.54% which was maintained at -28.78% in 1-month period.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition of mineral assets, and oil and natural gas resources. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, cobalt, silver, and other metals, in addition to oil and gas. The company operates through North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Africa Mining; Molybdenum Mines; United States (U.S.) Oil and Gas Operations; Rod & Refining; and Atlantic Copper Smelting & Refining segments. It holds interests in various mines located in the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, Miami, Chino, Tyrone, Henderson, and Climax in North America; Cerro Verde and El Abra in South America; and Tenke Fungurume minerals district in Africa.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.