Stocks Trending Alert: HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ), Allergan PLC (NYSE:AGN), Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY)

On Tuesday, Shares of HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ), gained 1.59% to $12.74.

HP Inc. recently declared Hewlett-Packard Company financial results for fiscal 2015 and the fourth quarter ended October 31, 2015. These results comprise Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (Hewlett Packard Enterprise), Hewlett-Packard Companys former enterprise technology infrastructure, software, services and financing businesses, which separated from Hewlett-Packard Company on November 1, 2015. In connection with this separation, Hewlett-Packard Company changed its name to HP Inc. effective as of October 31, 2015. Accordingly, references to HP in this news release refer to Hewlett-Packard Company with respect to events occurring on or preceding to October 31, 2015, and to HP Inc. with respect to events occurring after October 31, 2015.

Fiscal 2015 net revenue of $103.4 billion, down 7% from the preceding-year period and down 2% on a constant currency basis

Fiscal 2015 non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share of $3.59, within the formerly offered outlook of $3.59 to $3.65 per share

Fiscal 2015 GAAP diluted net earnings per share of $2.48, above the formerly offered outlook of $1.87 to $1.93 per share

Fiscal 2015 cash flow from operations of $6.5 billion, down 47% from the preceding-year period

Returned $4.1 billion to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends in fiscal 2015, which was in excess of 100% of fiscal 2015 free cash flow

Fourth quarter net revenue of $25.7 billion, down 9% from the preceding-year period and down 3% on a constant currency basis

Fourth quarter non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share of $0.93, within the formerly offered outlook of $0.92 to $0.98 per share

Fourth quarter GAAP diluted net earnings per share of $0.73, above the formerly offered outlook of $0.12 to $0.18 per share

Fourth quarter cash flow from operations of $2.6 billion, down 3% from the preceding-year period

Returned $0.6 billion to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends in the fourth quarter

Operating company net cash of $3.1 billion, a sequential improvement of $1.2 billion

Shares of Allergan PLC (NYSE:AGN), inclined 2.59% to $322.03, during its last trading session.

Allergan plc, declared that it has reached a contract with the New York State Attorney Generals Office to end the litigation under Section 2 of the Sherman Act, and other statutes with the Attorney General over the decision of Forest Laboratories, Inc., declared in February 2014, to cease marketing and selling the now generic version of memantine immediate release tablets. Under the terms of settlement, Allergan admits no liability, has released its counterclaims against New York, and has agreed to make a payment of about $172,000 to the State of New York to assist defray a portion of the states litigation expenses. In addition, Allergan withdraws its petition for a writ of certiorari, filed in the Supreme Court of the United States, challenging the decision of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in New York v. Actavis plc, No. 14-4624 (May 22, 2015).

Finally, Shares of Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY), ended its last trade with -1.52% loss, and closed at $3.90.

Array Bio Pharma, declared that its Chief Executive Officer, Ron Squarer, will present at the Oppenheimer Annual Healthcare Conference in New York, on Wednesday, December 9, 2015, at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time.