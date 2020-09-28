Pre-Market Stocks Roundup: Facebook, (NASDAQ:FB), Alcoa, (NYSE:AA), ARM Holdings, (NASDAQ:ARMH)

On Monday, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB)s shares inclined 1.31% to $103.31.

Sharing isn’t what it used to be on Facebook, according to WSJ.

Surveys show users post less often on the social network, which relies on users for an overwhelming majority of its content. In the third quarter, market researcher GlobalWebIndex said 34% of Facebook users updated their status, and 37% shared their own photos, down from 50% and 59%, respectively, in the same period a year earlier.

Facebook users still visit the network often. Some 65% of Facebook’s 1.49 billion monthly users visited the site daily as of June. But these days, they are more likely to lurk or “like” and less likely to post a note or a picture. WSJ Reports

Facebook, Inc. is a social networking company. The Company is engaged in developing products that enables users to connect and share through mobile devices and personal computers.

Alcoa Inc (NYSE:AA)s shares inclined 2.74% to $9.18.

The days of aluminum smelting, for years a leading multi-billion-dollar industry for Washington state, are coming to an end, according to Business Journals.

On Monday, Alcoa Inc. (NYSE: AA) declared it will idle the smelting lines of its plants in Wenatchee and Ferndale, the last two operating aluminum smelters in the state.

The cuts are a response to falling prices of aluminum – partly driven by Chinese competition – that have made some plants no longer competitive. When the cuts to the two Washington plants and others are accomplished, Alcoa will have cut 45 percent of its total aluminum smelting capacity since 2007. Business Journals Reports

Alcoa Inc. (Alcoa) is engaged in lightweight metals engineering and manufacturing. The Company operates in four segments: Alumina, Primary Metals, Global Rolled Products, and Engineered Products and Solutions.

At the end of Monday’s trade, ARM Holdings plc (ADR) (NASDAQ:ARMH)s shares surged 0.99% to $47.90.

ARM Holdings plc (ADR) (ARMH) is currently valued at $22.03 billion. The company has 1.41 billion shares outstanding and 31.60% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. The company has -15.73 value in price to sale ratio while price to book ratio was recorded as -8.60. The company exchanged hands with 783,812 shares as compared to its average daily volume of 2.30 million shares. It beta stands at 1.36.

ARM Holdings plc (ARM) is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in designing of microprocessors, physical intellectual property (IP) and related technology and software, and sale of development tools.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.