Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Receives Buy Rating While Sunedison Inc. (NYSE:SUNE) Receives Neutral Rating

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) will release its quarterly earnings on the 20th of October. The company had last posted its earnings data on the 21st of July. In the last earnings report, against the estimated EPS of $1.01, the company had posted an EPS of $1.04. The last earning report revenue recorded by the company was $32.22 Bn as against the estimated consensus of $32.45 Bn. Right before the release of the earnings report, the analysts have given Verizon a neutral rating, based on the stock performance and the estimated earnings. The price target estimated by the analysts stands at $47. On Friday’s trading, the share prices reduced by 0.06% as against the earlier trading session, and is recorded at $44.64.

Analysts are debating on whether the decision made by the firm to buy out the wireless network segment was indeed a good one or not, as the mobile industry seem to be making slow and small profits. The street ratings differ slightly on the rating for this firm. They have given the firm a strong buy rating. The revenue as recorded by the firm is slightly more than the industry record of 4.6%. The net income recorded by the company grew by 0.4% and is currently recorded at $4231 Mn.

The net operating cash as well as gross profit margin recorded by the company are high. Looking at the past records, and the current stock position, the earnings report should push the stocks higher.

The stocks for Sunedison Inc. (NYSE:SUNE) are at a good position in the markets today. The firm recently announced that it will begin the construction of its 2.8 MW solar project in Maryland. This announcement affected its stock position majorly, with the stocks gaining over 3.9% and reaching a price of $9.26 in the markets.

The eight solar plants which are a part of this project will provide energy to eight schools in Maryland, which will effectively save $200,000 a year. Despite the surge in prices, the stocks for the firm have been trading at a loss of 0.66% during the past five days. The year to date performance of the stocks stands at -53.97%, which is also one of the many reasons why the company received a neutral rating from the analysts. There has been a short price update on the shares of this company.

Both companies have had a fluctuating trading week. They are definitely stocks to watch out for, as they are moving into diverse segments, and experimenting with their core.

