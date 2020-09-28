Hot Stocks Alert: National Bank of Greece, (NYSE:NBG), Aegean Marine Petroleum Network, (NYSE:ANW), Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, (NASDAQ:SPWH)

During Friday’s Morning trade, Shares of National Bank of Greece S.A. (NYSE:NBG), lost -29.51% to $0.2616. The stock opened the trade at $0.27.

National Bank of Greece S.A. (NYSE:NBG), is currently valued at $934.78M. The company has 2.97B shares outstanding and 2.50% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. The company has 0.20 value in price to sale ratio while price to book ratio was recorded as 0.19. The company earned $-3540.30M in prior twelve months on revenue of $ 5.65B. It beta stands at 3.52.

National Bank of Greece S.A. (NYSE:NBG), together with its auxiliaries, provides diversified financial services. The company is involved in retail and commercial banking, asset administration, investment banking, brokerage, and insurance activities. It offers current accounts, deposit multiproducts, deposits in foreign currency, savings accounts, sight accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE:ANW), inclined 25.17% to $9, during its current trading session.

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network, declared financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2015.

Third Quarter Highlights

Recorded sales volumes of 3,386,511 metric tons.

Recorded gross profit of $84.4 million.

Recorded operating income of $17.7 million which comprises an impairment charge of $5.3 million related to the closure of Aegeans Portland, UK business.

Operating income adjusted for the impairment charge was $23.0 million.

Recorded net income attributable to Aegean shareholders of $6.8 million or $0.14 basic and diluted earnings per share.

Net income adjusted for the impairment charge related to the closure of Aegeans Portland, U.K. business was $12.1 million or $0.25 basic and diluted earnings per share.

Recorded EBITDA of $26.2 million.

EBITDA adjusted for the impairment charge related to the closure of Aegeans Portland, U.K. business was $31.5 million.

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc., together with its auxiliaries, operates as a marine fuel logistics company that markets and supplies refined marine fuel and lubricants to vessels in port, at sea, and on rivers worldwide. The company offers fueling services to ocean going and a range of coastal vessels, counting oil tankers, container ships, drybulk carriers, cruise ships, reefers, LNG/LPG carriers, car carriers, and ferries, in addition to marine fuel traders, brokers, and other end-users of marine fuel and lubricants.

Finally, Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH), surged 21.95%, and is now trading at $11.39.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, declared financial results for the thirteen weeks and thirty-nine weeks ended October 31, 2015.

For the thirteen weeks ended October 31, 2015:

Net sales raised by 9.4% to $199.7 million from $182.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2014. Same store sales were flat.

Income from operations raised to $19.2 million from $18.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2014. Adjusted income from operations, which excludes expenses related to our secondary offering in the third quarter of fiscal 2015 (see GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures), was $19.9 million as contrast to $18.6 million in the corresponding period of fiscal 2014.

The Company opened three new stores in the third quarter of fiscal 2015 and ended the quarter with 64 stores in 19 states, a unit improvement of 16.4% from the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2014.

Interest expense reduced to $3.7 million from $4.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2014.

Net income was $9.5 million contrast to $8.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2014. Adjusted net income, which excludes expenses related to our secondary offering in the third quarter of fiscal 2015 (see GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures), was $10.0 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2015 contrast to adjusted net income of $8.9 million in the corresponding period of fiscal 2014.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.23 contrast to diluted earnings per share of $0.21 in the third quarter of fiscal 2014. Adjusted diluted earnings per share, were $0.24 contrast to adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.21 in the third quarter of fiscal 2014.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc., together with its auxiliaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. The company offers camping products, counting backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products comprising camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.