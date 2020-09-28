Notable Movers: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, (NYSE:FCAU), Barrick Gold Corporation, (NYSE:ABX), Endo International, (NASDAQ:ENDP)

On Thursday, Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU), lost -1.09% to $14.56.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has market worth of $18.63B while 1.28B shares were outstanding. The company offered net profit margin of 1.00% while its gross profit margin was 13.50%. ROE was recorded as 7.30% while beta factor was 2.05.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., an automotive group, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles and components. It offers passenger cars, light trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, and Ram brand names, in addition to after-sales services and parts under the Mopar brand name.

Shares of Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX), inclined 1.69% to $7.82, during its last trading session.

Barrick Gold Corporation, will improvement its focus on productivity and efficiency gains in 2016 to further improve its balance sheet, the worlds biggest gold producer said on Thursday, according to Reuters.

Barrick, which has the highest debt of any gold miner, began 2015 with a $13.1 billion in debt, which it had whittled to $11.2 billion as of Wednesday.

The Toronto-based company plans to put about $1 billion from the sale of its Zaldivar copper mine toward debt, with free cash flow used to reach its $3 billion debt reduction target for 2015.

And there are no plans to ease off, Barrick told analysts on Thursday. Reuters Reports

Barrick Gold Corporation produces and sells gold and copper. The company is also involved in exploration and mine development activities. It conducts mining, development and exploration, and other activities in various countries, counting the United States, Canada, Australia, Argentina, Chile, Peru, the Dominican Republic, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, Zambia, and Saudi Arabia.

Finally, Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP), ended its last trade with -0.84% loss, and closed at $60.38.

Endo International, has beta value of 1.10. The company has the market capitalization of $13.67B. Return on assets ratio of the company was -4.90% while its return on equity ratio was -16.70%. ATR value of company was 5.61 while stock volatility for week was 9.41% while for month was 8.47%. Debt to equity ratio of the company was 0.88 and its current ratio was 2.20.

Endo International plc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on branded and generic pharmaceuticals and devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, Devices, and International Pharmaceuticals. The U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides various branded prescription products, counting Lidoderm, Opana ER, Voltaren Gel, Percocet, Frova, Fortesta Gel, Supprelin LA, Valstar, Vantas, Sumavel DosePro, Aveed, and Natesto to treat and manage pain and conditions in urology, endocrinology, and oncology.

