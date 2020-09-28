Most Active Stocks Now: UniPixel Inc (NASDAQ:UNXL), Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI), Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

During Friday’s Morning trade, Shares of UniPixel Inc (NASDAQ:UNXL), gained 7.38% to $ 1.31.

UniPixel, declared the receipt of an initial mass production order from a leading PC manufacturing company based in Japan for a 10-inch tablet product. UniPixel anticipates the initial delivery of XTouch sensors to this new customer to occur in the current quarter and the first quarter of 2016. The Company anticipates the lifetime of the product to be in the range of three to four quarters.

Jeff Hawthorne, president and CEO of Uni Pixel, commented, This is an important award for Uni Pixel at this stage in our development as an emerging supplier in the PC touch screen market. This order validates our belief that we offer leading-edge technology that can assist major PC manufacturers create devices that are thinner, lighter, faster, and more cost effective to produce. We are happy that our ongoing engagement with this customer and their supply chain partners has resulted in one of the worlds leading PC manufacturers choosing Uni Pixel technology for their new tablet. We look forward to working with them and their supply chain partners on the development of future products.

Mr. Hawthorne continued, This order represents the first step in expanding our customer base among the top PC manufacturers. Our products continue to be evaluated by other major OEMs throughout the world and we expect to win more awards in the years to come. Having just accomplished our second quarter as a focused sales and manufacturing organization, this award exemplifies the noteworthyprogress achieved in introducing our highly differentiated products to major PC manufacturers in the U.S. and Asia.

Uni-Pixel, Inc., a pre-production stage company, engages in developing performance engineered film (PEF) products for the display, touch screen, and flexible electronics market segments in the United States.

Shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI), inclined 0.77% to $11.79, during its current trading session.

Students of elementary schools in the region will soon get brand-new books in their classrooms. Navient Foundation, the company-sponsored philanthropic fund, contributed nearly $50,000 to Reading Is Fundamental, the nation’s largest literacy nonprofit organization. The nonprofit is dedicated to providing children in need with modern and enriching literacy resources to encourage young minds to embrace the world of reading and learning.

“This generous donation from the Navient Foundation will make a real difference to children in these communities. New, high-quality books will now go to those who need them most, and RIF is grateful to the Navient Foundation for their ongoing support for children’s literacy,” said Carol Rasco, CEO and president, Reading Is Fundamental.

The donation was allocated to regional schools in communities where Navient is located, counting:

Hanover Area School District in Luzerne County, Pa.

Delevan Elementary School in Delevan, N.Y.

Carrie Downie Elementary School in New Castle, Del.

Laurel Learning Center, Dogwood Elementary School and Forest Edge Elementary School in Reston, Va.

Indianapolis Public Schools

Navient Corporation provides financial products and services in the United States. The company operates in four segments: FFELP Loans, Private Education Loans, Business Services, and Other. It provides federal family education loan program (FFELP) loans and servicing for FFELP loan portfolio; and servicing and asset recovery services for loans on behalf of guarantors of FFELP loans, guaranty agencies, higher education institutions, the United States Department of Education, and other federal clients, in addition to states, courts, and municipalities.

Finally, Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ), gained 0.40%, and is now trading at $44.76.

Mondelēz International, declares its invitation to eligible holders (subject to the offer restrictions referred to below) of its outstanding £350,000,000 7.25 per cent. Notes due July 2018 (ISIN:XS0377058614) (the Notes) to tender their Notes for purchase by the Company for cash (the “Offer”).

The Offer is made on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum dated November 17, 2015 (the Tender Offer Memorandum).

Mondelez International, Inc., through its auxiliaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. The company offers biscuits, counting cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates, and gums and candies; powdered beverages and coffee; and cheese and grocery products.