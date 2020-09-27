Hot Stock to Observe: Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (NYSE:CBI), RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:RXII), Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

On Monday, Shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (NYSE:CBI), lost -0.37% to $40.60.

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company, will host a conference call Nov. 5, 2015, at 4 p.m. Central time, following the release of its third quarter financial results.

The webcast will be available on the Investor Relations page of www.CBI.com. Please log on to the website at least 10 minutes preceding to the start of the call to register and download any necessary audio software.

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. provides conceptual design, technology, engineering, procurement, fabrication, modularization, construction, commissioning, maintenance, program administration, and environmental services worldwide.

Shares of RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:RXII), declined -7.87% to $0.442, during its last trading session.

RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation, declared that results from a blinded panel and an Investigator review show that incision sites treated with RXI-109 after scar revision surgery achieved better scores as contrast to control incision sites in the same subjects, three months post scar revision surgery.

The use of RXI-109 after scar revision surgery has a visible, beneficial effect on suppression of hypertrophic scarring as contrast with untreated control scars, at three months following surgery, said Dr. Joseph P. Hunstad, FACS, Founder of The Hunstad Kortesis Center for Cosmetic Plastic Surgery and MedSpa, one of the Principal Investigators in this RXI-109 study.

RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies primarily in the areas of dermatology and ophthalmology. The company develops therapies based on siRNA technology and immunotherapy agents. Its clinical development programs comprise RXI-109, a self-delivering RNAi compound, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that is used to prevent or reduce dermal scarring following surgery or trauma, in addition to for the administration of hypertrophic scars and keloids; and Samcyprone, an immunomodulation agent, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of various disorders, such as alopecia areata, warts, and cutaneous metastases of melanoma.

Finally, Shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA), ended its last trade with 1.56% gain, and closed at $57.27.

Ambarella, declared the addition of A12S and A9SE to its range of camera solutions for drones, or flying cameras. The Full HD A12S SoC family enables a new generation of entry-level flying cameras, counting small form factor designs and racing drones; while the 4K Ultra HD A9SE SoC family is ideal for midrange designs. Both deliver outstanding high-resolution video, DSLR-quality photography, live HD video streaming and advanced image stabilization. A comprehensive flying camera SDK (Software Developers Kit), counting Linux® and complete camera functionality, gives application developers the ability to differentiate their products with advanced camera, flight control and networking features.

“Ambarella has become a recognized leader in flying cameras, with the majority of high quality flying cameras shipping recently using our solutions,” said Fermi Wang, CEO of Ambarella. “With the introduction of A12S and A9SE, Ambarella now offers optimized solutions for each class of flying camera, counting entry level, racing drone, midrange and professional models.”

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) video capture, sharing, and display worldwide. The companys system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

