Hot Stock to Observe: Barrick Gold Corporation (USA) (NYSE:ABX), Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC), Holly Frontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

On Wednesday, Shares of Barrick Gold Corporation (USA) (NYSE:ABX), gained 0.20% to $7.38.

Midway Gold Corp. (Midway) and Water ton Global Resource Administration (Waterton) jointly declare that they have reached a contract in principle through Midways partner, Midway Gold US Inc., to sell its 30% interest in the Spring Valley joint venture to a partner of Waterton Precious Metals Fund II Cayman, LP. Water ton Precious Metals Fund II Cayman, LP has also declared that it will be acquiring the remaining 70 percent interest in the Spring Valley project from Barrick Gold Corporations (ABX)(ABX.TO) (Barrick) in a separate transaction.

Following a letter of intent, Midway and Water ton have agreed to negotiate in good faith and attempt to close the transaction for Midways interest Spring Valley by December 15, 2015 . Some of the relevant terms are as follows:

The minimum purchase price will be US$25 million ;

Waterton acquires all of Midways interest in the Spring Valley joint venture and any other interests in real property and mining claims located in Pershing County, Nevada ;

Waterton will acquire any proof of claim filed by Barrick against Midway and there shall be no recovery with respect to such claims; and

Transaction is not subject to financing or additional due diligence.

Bill Zisch , President and CEO of Midway stated, The closing of this transaction would realize noteworthyvalue for Midway and its stakeholders and represents meaningful progress in Midways ongoing reorganization.

Barrick Gold Corporation produces and sells gold and copper. The company is also involved in exploration and mine development activities. It conducts mining, development and exploration, and other activities in various countries, counting the United States, Canada, Australia, Argentina, Chile, Peru, the Dominican Republic, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, Zambia, and Saudi Arabia. Its principal properties comprise Cortez, Goldstrike, Pueblo Viejo, Lagunas Norte, Veladero, Zaldívar, and Lumwana mines; and its Pascua-Lama project.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC), inclined 2.04% to $6.00, during its last trading session.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, declared that it is planned to present at Raymond James’ Technology Conference taking place on Tuesday, December 8 at the Marriott East Side in New York City. During the conference, Joe Bedewi, Corporate Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Glen Hawk, Chief Operating Officer, will be presenting.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It offers products based on field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) and complex programmable logic devices (CPLDs) architectures.

Finally, Shares of Holly Frontier Corp (NYSE:HFC), ended its last trade with -1.43% loss, and closed at $49.74.

HollyFrontier Corporation, declared that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.33 per share, payable on December 30, 2015 to holders of record of common stock on December 4, 2015.

Mike Jennings, CEO and President of Holly Frontier, commented, The $0.33 per share quarterly dividend puts our dividend yield at 2.7% as of recently’s closing price of $49.47. Recently’s dividend declaration reflects the Board’s continued commitment to returning cash to shareholders through dividends and our recently declared $1 billion share repurchase program. We intend to maintain both a competitive dividend yield and total cash yield relative to our peer group.”

Holly Frontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Refining and HEP. It produces high-value refined products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, liquid petroleum gas, fuel oil, and specialty and modified asphalt.