Hot Moves to Watch: Intel Corporation, (NASDAQ:INTC), Ally Financial, (NYSE:ALLY), The Manitowoc Company, (NYSE:MTW)

Intel is selling Stonesoft, the Finnish cybersecurity company it bought two years ago for $389 million, to Raytheon-Websense, in a deal that could be declared as soon as Thursday, sources said. The unit is known for its computer firewall products, according to Fortune.

This would seem to signify a noteworthy realignment for Intel, which started building out its security software porfolio in earnest when it paid nearly $7.7 billion for McAfee five years ago. Earlier this year it rebranded the McAfee unit as Intel Security.

Raytheon RTN -0.21% , the defense industry giant, bought Websense for $1.9 billion in April as part of its $3.5 billion bid to become a cybersecurity super power. Raytheon-Websense is now actually a joint venture 80% owned by Raytheon, the rest by Vista Equity Partners.

A Raytheon spokesman had no comment for this story and Intel reps did not respond to requests for comment. FortuneReports

Ally Financial Inc. stated a 37 percent fall in quarterly profit as it adapts to lost leasing business from General Motors, according to Reuters.

Net income fell to $268 million, or 47 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $423 million, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier. Last years third-quarter numbers comprised $130 million in income from exiting a joint venture in China and a one-time tax benefit from the sale of mortgage servicing operations.

The company has been trying to boost its market share by financing cars made by Ford Motor Co and Nissan Motor Co Ltd after General Motors Co replaced Ally as the exclusive lessor for Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles in February. Reuters Reports

The Manitowoc Company, on Wednesday stated third-quarter profit of $4.8 million, according to AP.

The Manitowoc, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The maker of cranes and restaurant equipment posted revenue of $863.5 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks predictable $868.1 million. AP Reports

