Hot Stock to Observe: EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS), Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF), International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM)

On Wednesday, Shares of EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS), lost -1.62% to $9.73.

Exact Sciences Corp., declared that the company will take part in two investor conferences during November.

Kevin Conroy, the company’s chairman and chief executive, will make the company’s presentation at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Emerging/SMID Cap Growth Conference in New York at 8:40 a.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 19.

Maneesh Arora, the company’s chief operating officer, will make the company’s presentation at the Canaccord Genuity Medical Technology and Diagnostics Forum in New York at 9 a.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 19.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing non-invasive colorectal cancer screening products. The company develops the Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA colorectal cancer screening test that is designed to detect pre-cancerous lesions or polyps, and each of the four stages of colorectal cancer. Its Cologuard test comprises proprietary and patented methods that isolate and analyze the human DNA that are shed into stool every day from the exfoliation of cells that line the colon; and also protein marker to detect blood in the stool, utilizing an antibody-based fecal immunochemical test.

Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF), declined -3.37% to $55.90, during its last trading session.

Herbalife, declared that it will be celebrating its second annual Nutrition Day on 7 November 2015 with events in 14 Asia Pacific markets counting Australia, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. This year, the Herbalife Nutrition Day will focus on addressing issues pertaining to a fast-aging Asia-Pacific population, with the aim of inculcating positive lifestyle habits for healthy aging.

According to the United Nations data, one in four people in Asia and Asia Pacific is predictable to be over 60 years old by 2050, and the number of people aged 60 and over is predictable to triple to 1.3 billion between 2010 and 2050. In addition, a recent survey conducted by Herbalife and YouGov with 1,200 respondents in Asia Pacific revealed that heart health was the top aging-related health concern in the region, with 32 percent of respondents concurring with this, followed by brain health (24 percent) and eye health (16 percent). However, a wide majority of the respondents (9 in 10) understand that a healthy and active brain, an active lifestyle and good nutrition habits are important for healthy aging.

With a fast-aging Asia-Pacific population, it has become increasingly crucial for people to be aware of the steps they can take to age-proof themselves. While our recent survey revealed widespread understanding on the importance of a healthy brain, an active lifestyle and positive nutrition habits to healthy aging, there is still a need to take active steps to keep our mind and body healthy every single day. Through the Herbalife Nutrition Day, we hope to inculcate practical lifestyle habits to assist people address their health concerns, and put them on the right path to lead a long and healthy life, said Mr William M. Rahn, senior vice president and managing director, Herbalife Asia Pacific.

Herbalife Ltd., a nutrition company, develops and sells weight administration, healthy meals and snacks, sports and fitness, energy and targeted nutritional products, and personal care products. The company offers science-based products in four principal categories, counting weight administration; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Finally, Shares of International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM), ended its last trade with -0.20% loss, and closed at $141.60.

International Business Machines Corp., declared new innovations to the IBM Spectrum Storage family of software-defined storage to assist clients improve storage administration, data security and reduce data costs as they deploy new technology to support cognitive and other data-driven applications across hybrid cloud environments.

IBM Spectrum Storage is designed to assist clients securely embrace the explosive growth of data and support both traditional and next-generation applications. New features to improve security and cost-effective administration of large amounts of data and storage, comprise:

IBM Spectrum Virtualize storage virtualization, which assists clients improve data security and reduce costs, now offers a new software feature that provides data encryption on existing heterogeneous storage systems, eliminating the need to purchase new infrastructure.

IBM Spectrum Scale software and the IBM Elastic Storage Server integrated system assists clients reduce capital and operating expenses for large volumes of files and objects used by cognitive and cloud applications. New features comprise, data compression to improve storage utilization and efficiency by reducing storage space needed for files and objects; and the ability to accelerate Hadoop applications with a new Hadoop Filed System (HDFS) interface.

IBM Spectrum Control, which assists reduce IT costs and complexity by optimizing data and storage, now extends administration and data analytics capabilities for IBM FlashSystem and IBM Spectrum Scale file and object storage systems. These enhancements, together with broad support for traditional storage systems, provide an integrated control point for optimizing recentlys diverse data infrastructures.

Clients are storing more data than ever before from a diverse set of sources for analytics and applications directly serving customers, often through their mobile devices. IT leaders recently are increasingly focused on storing, managing and protecting this data.

Enterprise Strategy Group research shows that improving information security in the data lifecycle was the most frequently mentioned IT priority this year among survey respondents representing organizations of all sizes. Similarly, new research on data protection reveals that encryption features are the top consideration to IT managers as they evaluate and select new backup vendors or solutions.

International Business Machines Corporation provides information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. The company’s Global Technology Services segment provides IT infrastructure and business process services, such as outsourcing, processing, integrated technology, cloud, and technology support. Its Global Business Services segment offers consulting and systems integration services for strategy and transformation, application innovation services, enterprise applications, and smarter analytics; and application administration, maintenance, and support services.

