Hot Performers of the day: Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO), Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT), ConAgra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG)

On Tuesday, Shares of Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO), lost 1.20% to $32.96.

Cheetah Mobile, declared that its leveraging Yahoo Inc.s (YHOO) mobile search and native advertising platform to enhance the user experience across its top-rated applications Clean Master, CM Security, CM Browser and CM Locker. Thanks to the global planned partnership, Cheetah Mobile has already seen an approximate 30 percent day-to-day improvement in Yahoo generated revenue in CM Security through the first two weeks of full integration.

Through this partnership, Cheetah Mobile launched Yahoo Search In Apps, which brings users the best of search and content discovery on mobile. Cheetah Mobiles integration of Yahoo mobile search in its top apps will enable users to enjoy Yahoos newly launched Search Buzz tool, which automates query- less content discovery. Users can also enjoy other product integrations, such as Clean Masters innovative iSwipe feature, which allows users to get to Yahoo Search through hot corners on their Android device. Thanks to this new integration with Yahoo Search, the CM Browser app now sees 60 percent of its global revenue driven from Yahoos Search-in-Apps. Both CM Browser and CM Security have also seen a noteworthy improvement in user engagement in-app as a result of the integrations, with retention rates in CM Launcher up 18.5 percent.

Cheetah Mobile is also leveraging Yahoo Gemini, Yahoos marketplace for search and native advertising in CM Security and will be rolling it out further across its entire suite of leading apps in the coming weeks. This integration drives a smart, data-driven and scalable approach, further increasing monetization while enhancing user experience with beautiful ads.

Yahoo! Inc. provides search and display advertising services on Yahoo properties and associate sites worldwide. The company offers Yahoo Search that serves as a starting point to navigate the Internet and discover information; and Yahoo Answers, which enables users to seek, discover, and share knowledge and opinions across mobile phones, tablets, and desktops. It also provides Yahoo Mail that connects users to the people and things; Yahoo Messenger, an instant messaging service; and Yahoo Groups, which allows users to join groups based on shared interests and involvements.

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT), inclined 5.19% to $39.13, during its last trading session.

Copart, declared it has commenced a modified “Dutch Auction” tender offer to purchase up to 7,317,073 shares of its common stock at a purchase price not greater than $41.00 nor less than $38.00 per share. The number of shares projected to be purchased in the tender offer represents about 6.1% of the about 120,236,510 shares of Copart common stock presently outstanding. Assuming 7,317,073 shares are repurchased at the maximum price of $41.00 per share in the tender offer, the Company will repurchase a total of about $300.0 million of its common stock in the tender offer. The last stated trading price of Copart common stock on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on November 23, 2015 was $37.20 per share.

The tender offer will expire at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on December 23, 2015, unless extended by Copart. Tenders of Copart’s common stock must be made preceding to the expiration of the tender offer and may be withdrawn at any time preceding to the expiration of the tender offer. The tender is subject to conditions and other terms set forth in the tender offer materials that are being distributed to stockholders and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently.

On the terms and subject to the conditions of the tender offer, Copart’s stockholders will have the opportunity to tender some or all of their shares within the $38.00 to $41.00 per share range. Based on the number of shares tendered and the prices specified by the tendering stockholders, Copart will select the lowest purchase price within the price range that will enable it to buy 7,317,073 shares, or such lesser number of shares that are tendered and not withdrawn. All shares accepted in the tender offer will be purchased at the same price per share even if the stockholder tendered at a lower price. If stockholders tender more than 7,317,073 shares at or below the purchase price per share, Copart will purchase the shares tendered at or below the determined purchase price by those stockholders, subject to proration and certain other factors.

Copart, Inc. provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. The company offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, primarily insurance companies, in addition to to banks and financial institutions, charities, car dealerships, fleet operators, and vehicle rental companies.

Finally, Shares of ConAgra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG), ended its last trade with 0.05% gain, and closed at $41.55.

ConAgra Foods, Ongoing in its journey toward zero waste, and in recognition of last week’s America Recycles Day, ConAgra Foods declared its annual Zero Waste Champion award winners. The company recognized 34 facilities that have reached a major environmental milestone: diverting more than 95 percent of solid waste from landfills through donation, reuse and recycling. The facilities represent more than 80 percent of the company’s total waste generation and have assisted the company achieve a 94 percent waste diversion rate in fiscal year 2015.

“In our fifth year of this program, we continue to see impressive engagement and commitment from our plant employees, who are key to achieving this kind of success,” said Gail Tavill, vice president, Packaging and Sustainable Productivity, ConAgra Foods. “Adding more locations each year to our list of champions is a great stride forward, and we will continue to work toward having all of our facilities reach this milestone.”

ConAgra Foods’ zero waste strategy focuses on plannedally reducing the amount of waste generated in facilities and avoiding the creation of landfill materials by finding the most effective use for unavoidable wastes via donation, recycling, animal feed or other value streams. ConAgra Foods’ 2020 sustainability vision comprises reducing waste generated by one billion pounds, while maintaining its commitment to diverting valuable materials from landfills. ConAgra Foods prefers the term “by-products” rather than “waste” to encourage imaginative ways to donate, reuse and recycle materials.

ConAgra Foods, Inc. operates as a food company primarily in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Foods, Commercial Foods, and Private Brands.