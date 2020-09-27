Healthcare Stocks Gaining Streaks Highlights: VirtualScopics (NASDAQ:VSCP)

During Friday’s afternoon trade, Shares of VirtualScopics Inc (NASDAQ:VSCP), gained 153.33% to $4.56. The firm opened its current trade at $4.56. The total volume traded for the day is 11.35M shares, as compared to its average daily volume of 9,244.00 shares. The stock is floating in a range of $2.44 $6.65. The stocks hold the market capitalization of $9.69M.

Short-Term Price Target Update: The mean estimate for the short-term price target for the firm stands at $8.75, according to 1 brokers. The higher price target for VSCP is $8.75, while the lower price target is $8.75. In the past 52-weeks, the company shares have gained 12.47% and marked new high $6.65 on Mar 10, 2015. According to news report, VirtualScopics, Inc. (VSCP), stated financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2015. Revenues for the third quarter of 2015 raised 18% to $3,224,407 contrast to $2,741,241 for the third quarter of 2014. The company stated positive Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2015 of $132,101 as contrast to negative Adjusted EBITDA of $842,772 in the third quarter of 2014. VirtualScopics stated a net loss for the third quarter of 2015 of $24,779, or $0.02 loss per share, representing a 97% improvement from a net loss of $955,523, or $0.33 loss per share, stated in the third quarter of 2014. Revenues for the first nine months of 2015 were $9,057,975, a 17% improvement over the $7,742,974 stated for the preceding year period. The company stated a net loss for the first nine months of 2015 of $1,124,443, or $0.42 loss per share, representing a 52% improvement from the net loss of $2,333,427, or $0.82 loss per share, for the same period in 2014.

In addition, Converse continued, the backlog has grown to $31.9 million and we believe it will continue to grow. Our decision to focus on our core competencies has proven to be the right decision as we continue to strengthen our relationships with large pharma and develop new relationships with biotechs. This year we were chosen to be the sole imaging provider for several of our customers and most recently we were awarded a phase III oncology trial from yet another large pharma company.

VirtualScopics, Inc. provides imaging solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. The company offers a suite of image analysis software tools and applications, which are used in detecting and measuring specific anatomical structures and metabolic activity using medical images.

