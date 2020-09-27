Eye-catching Stocks: Cisco Systems, Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO), Kinross Gold Corporation (USA) (NYSE:KGC), Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ:ARIA)

On Wednesday, Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO), lost -0.11% to $27.24.

On November 23, Cisco Systems, Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO), reported that it will take part in the following events with the financial community during the month of December.

Nasdaq 33rd Investor Conference

December 2, 2015

9:15 a.m. ET / 2:15 p.m. GMT

London, UK

Phil Smith, SVP, UK and Ireland

Barclays Technology, Media & Telecommunications Conference

December 8, 2015

11:55 a.m. PT / 2:55 p.m. ET

San Francisco, CA

Hilton Romanski, SVP and Chief Strategy Officer

Cisco System, Inc. (Cisco) designs and sells lines of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world, building the Internet. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling Internet Protocol (IP)-based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology (IT) industry, and provides services associated with these products and their use.

Shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (USA) (NYSE:KGC), closed at $1.93, during its last trading session.

On November 10, Kinross Gold Corporation ( KGC ) reported its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2015.

2015 third quarter highlights:

Production : 680,679 gold equivalent ounces (Au eq. oz.), contrast with 693,818 ounces in Q3 2014.

Revenue: $809.4 million, contrast with $945.7 million in Q3 2014.

Production cost of sales: $668 per Au eq. oz., contrast with $698 in Q3 2014.

All-in sustaining cost: $941 per Au eq. oz. sold, contrast with $919 in Q3 2014. All-in sustaining cost per gold ounce (Au oz.) sold on a by-product basis was $936 in Q3 2015, contrast with $911 in Q3 2014.

Adjusted operating cash flow: $206.6 million, or $0.18 per share, contrast with $324.1 million, or $0.28 per share, in Q3 2014.

Adjusted net earnings/loss: Loss of $23.9 million, or $0.02 per share, contrast with adjusted earnings of $70.1 million, or $0.06 per share, in Q3 2014.

Stated net earnings/loss: Loss of $52.7 million, or $0.05 per share, contrast with a loss of $4.3 million, or $0.00 per share, in Q3 2014.

Balance sheet strength: Reduced net debt to $949.2 million, repaid the remaining balance on the Kupol loan and ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1,024.8 million.

Outlook: Kinross anticipates to be within its updated 2015 guidance range for production (2.5-2.6 million Au eq. oz.), all-in sustaining cost ($975-$1,025 per Au eq. oz.) and cost of sales ($690-$730 per Au eq. oz.). The Company anticipates to be below its updated capital expenditure guidance ($650 million) and below its overhead guidance ($205 million), which excludes one-time restructuring charges.

Tasiast expansion update: Kinross is concluding early-stage engineering work on a potential two-phased expansion that would add incremental grinding capacity to Tasiasts existing comminution circuit. A feasibility study of the initial Phase One expansion, which would improvement mill throughput capacity from the current 8,000 t/d to 12,000 t/d, is predictable to be accomplished in Q1 2016. Phase Two could further improvement throughput capacity up to as much as 38,000 t/d.

La Coipa pre-feasibility study (PFS) update: Results of the La Coipa PFS study estimate production of about 1.03 million Au eq. oz., average cost of sales per Au eq. oz. of $674 and average all-in cost per Au eq. oz. 5 of $767. The project is predictable to generate a 20% IRR at a gold price of $1,200/oz.

Comprehensive spending review: As part of the Companys cost reduction efforts, Kinross has reduced corporate headcount costs by 23% and is closing its Denver office. This headcount reduction is in addition to the departure of 222 Tasiast employees in September. The combined annual savings from the corporate and Tasiast reductions are predictable to be about $30 million.

Kinross Gold Corporation is a senior gold mining company. The Company is engaged in gold mining and related activities, counting exploration and acquisition of gold-bearing properties, the extraction and processing of gold-containing ore, and reclamation of gold mining properties. The Companys segments comprise Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Kettle River-Buckhorn, Kupol, Paracatu, Maricunga, Tasiast and Chirano.

Finally, Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ:ARIA), ended its last trade with 2.68% gain, and closed at $6.52.

It traded in a range of $6.34 and $6.54, exchanging hands with 1,860,518 shares.

The stock is down -8.30% in this year through last close.

The stock, after recent close, is -4.51% below their SMA 50 and -3.44% from SMA20 and is -17.90% below than SMA200.

ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global oncology company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule drug indicated for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s product pipeline comprises Iclusig (ponatinib), brigatinib (AP26113), AP32788 and ridaforolimus. Iclusig is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI), which is approved in the United States, Europe and Australia for the treatment of adult patients with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) and Philadelphia chromosome-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia (Ph+ ALL).

