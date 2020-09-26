Active Stocks Buzz: Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC), Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), 3M Co (NYSE:MMM), Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

HEADLINES: American Express Company (NYSE:AXP), reaffirmed the company’s financial outlook for 2015, 2016 and 2017.

In remarks prepared for a presentation at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference, Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey C. Campbell said, “For the full year, our 2015 EPS outlook remains unchanged, as we continue to expect EPS to be flat to modestly down. We also believe our outlook to return to positive earnings per share growth in 2016 and within our target range of 12-15% in 2017 remains appropriate. As you recall, this outlook does not contemplate the impact of any restructuring charges or other contingencies.”

Echoing comments made earlier this year at the company’s Investor Day, Mr. Campbell reiterated, “We will likely have more unevenness in our performance from quarter to quarter than has been typical of our business.”

Mr. Campbell also said, “We believe that our core underlying earnings performance this quarter will be generally consistent with the financial outlook framework that we first shared with you at our Investor Day in March. Although after adjusting for FX, we do expect the billings growth rate this quarter to be in line with or modestly below what we saw in the second quarter. In addition, we expect revenue growth this quarter to be slower than the second quarter revenue growth rate, adjusting for FX and business travel.”

Mr. Campbell said, “As we have noted on many occasions, we have confidence in the flexibility of our business model, as demonstrated by our results the last few years, which gives us the ability to use different levers – revenue growth, operating expense leverage, and use of our capital strength and share repurchases – to drive our financial performance.”

American Express is a global services company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

U.S. STOCKS NEWS: Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC), lost -1.30% to $75.44, on Friday.

Some cities have hometown heroes. In Pittsburgh, Hometown is Hero. Pittsburgh-based brand and fashion retailer, Shop412 has collaborated with Kraft Heinz on a limited-edition Heinz Yellow Mustard bottle to assist raise critical funds for Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. The one-of-a-kind 412xHeinz Yellow Mustard bottle will be available for $20 exclusively at Shop412 starting Saturday, September 19. All proceeds from the bottle’s sales will benefit Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, who has the ambitious aim of raising enough funds to pay for one million meals in the Southwestern Pennsylvania area.

The limited-edition 412xHeinz Yellow Mustard bottle will be available for purchase at Shop412 starting on September 19, and all proceeds will stay in the southwestern Pennsylvania area. Both Heinz and Shop412 encourage consumers to share their limited-edition Heinz Yellow Mustard bottles across social media, asking they tag their posts with the hashtags #412xHeinz and #onemillionmeals to assist spread a united message for this proud community cause.

The Kraft Heinz Company, through its auxiliaries, operates as a food and beverage company in North America and internationally. It primarily offers food and beverage products, counting cheese, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, packaged dinners, refrigerated meals, snack nuts, dressings, ketchup, condiments and sauces, frozen food, soups, beans and pasta meals, infant nutrition, and other food and grocery products.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), declined -2.06% to $43.33, during its last trading session.

Abbott declared a quarterly common dividend of 24 cents per share.

This marks the 367th successive quarterly dividend to be paid by Abbott since 1924. The cash dividend is payable Nov. 15, 2015, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 15, 2015.

Abbott has raised its dividend payout for 43 successive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually raised their dividend for 25 successive years.

Abbott Laboratories manufactures and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; pain, fever, and inflammation; hormone replacement therapy; anti-infective and influenza vaccines; and product that regulates physiological rhythm of the colon.

At the end of Friday’s trade, Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM), lost -2.33% to $139.62.

3M Safety and Graphics Business Group, declared a minority equity investment in StrongArm Technologies Inc., a New York-based startup that is focused on creating innovative safety products for the industrial workforce.

StrongArm designs and manufactures patent protected products aimed to improvement the safety and productivity of workers engaged in manual lifting and materials handling. The company has launched ErgoSkeleton personal performance equipment, ergonomically influenced exoskeleton products for industrial workers identified as V22 and FLx. The V22 is a passive ErgoSkeleton™ that assists workers lift heavy boxes by redistributing the load on the body, allowing the user to lift safer and for longer distances. The FLx is a streamlined ErgoSkeleton™ that supports proper posture and reduces fatigue.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; filtration products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; abrasion-resistant films; structural adhesives; and paint finishing and detailing products.

Finally, Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR), ended its last trade with -1.01% loss, and closed at $25.55.

Aerohive Networks and Juniper Networks, declared a new technology alliance to deliver a simple, secure, and cloud-managed wired and wireless solution to distributed enterprises, counting in retail, K-12 education, in addition to state and local government customer segments. Aerohive cloud Wi-Fi solutions coupled with Juniper Networks high performance switches, comprehensive network administration, and security solutions will assist enterprises simplify network planning, orchestration, and deployment.

The increasing consumption of applications and mobile-first access in the workplace is driving tremendous change in wireless and wired network infrastructure for today’s distributed enterprises. Businesses face new challenges of securing the network for a diverse set of devices with effective strategies for guests, bring your own device (BYOD), and Internet of Things (IoT). At the same time, organizations need to provide a secure, scalable, and high-performance network infrastructure from the wireless edge to the core, all with shrinking IT budgets and a lack of IT expertise at enterprise branch locations.

To address these challenges, Aerohive and Juniper together deliver an interoperable solution for enterprises. The flexibility and simplicity of cloud managed Wi-Fi offered by Aerohive, combined with the high performance of Juniper Networks solutions is targeted at eliminating IT burden for enterprises with a large number of remote locations. Customers will have a choice of deployment in the cloud or on-premises to address the needs of enterprises of any size.

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells high-performance network products and services worldwide. It provides various routing products, counting ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; M series edge routers; PTX series packet transport routers; and T series routers.

