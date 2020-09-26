On Monday, Shares of Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW), gained 2.79% to $31.37.

Charles Schwab Advisor Services declared that IMPACT® 2015, the nation’s largest and longest-running annual gathering of independent registered investment advisors (RIAs), features one of the most robust content programs in the 25-year history of the conference. Designed to provide advisors with a combination of forward-looking insights and practical learning opportunities, the agenda for 2015 comprises a diverse range of presenters, ranging from visionary thinkers to world-renowned academics. The rich diversity of content is offered to assist RIAs shape opportunities for continued growth and success as they manage their firms recently and prepare them for the future.

“Over the last quarter century, IMPACT has evolved to be much more than simply the largest conference of its kind for advisors,” says Jonathan Beatty, senior vice president, sales and relationship administration, Schwab Advisor Services. “Recently’s IMPACT is a place to learn and grow as an advisor and become enriched as an individual. We’re already seeing strong interest for many of the sessions through early registration, which points to advisors being eager to explore the array of valuable content intended to benefit their firms and their clients.”

Advisors at this year’s IMPACT event can build customized plans to suit their interests and unique needs, choosing from 90 sessions that range from practical to theoretical, and counting topics such as “emotional intelligence” and “unconscious bias.”

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its auxiliaries, provides wealth administration, securities brokerage, banking, money administration, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR), inclined 1.51% to $33.63, during its last trading session.

This Veterans Day, more than 130 veterans and their families will be getting the keys to newly-refurbished vehicles as part of The Progressive Group of Insurance Companies’ third annual Keys to Progress® event. The vehicle giveaways will take place on November 11th at 60 of Progressive’s Service Centers across the country. Regularly used as one-stop facilities where Progressive handles claims and coordinates repairs for customers, on Veterans Day, the Service Centers will serve a different purpose. Several organizations are partnering with Progressive to make Keys to Progress a reality, counting the National Auto Body Council (NABC) and its body shop members, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Veracity Research Investigations Inc. (VRC), and 1-800-Charity Cars.

For the annual program, Progressive works together with local NABC member body shops to recycle and donate vehicles that have been involved or recovered in a claim. They’ve been restored for the veterans as an extension of the NABC Recycled Rides® program. At more than 130 vehicles, it is once again the single largest one-day vehicle donation for the program, surpassing last year’s record donation of 117 cars. Since the start of the Keys to Progress event and counting this year, Progressive has donated considerable time and resources to provide more than 300 deserving military families and organizations with reliable transportation.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, about four in 10 veterans live in rural areas where available transportation options are limited, and where it’s necessary for them to travel great distances to receive medical care, reach employment centers, and access other services. The continued expansion of the Progressive Keys to Progress event provides direct assistance to veterans and their families to provide reliable transportation so they can get back on the road faster and move forward in life.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial property-casualty insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States.

Finally, Shares of LinkedIn Corp (NYSE:LNKD), ended its last trade with -0.11% loss, and closed at $240.61.

LinkedIn, As jobs change to suit a new digital world, parents struggle to keep up, according to new research released by LinkedIn, the worlds largest online professional network.

Taking in responses from 503 current workers and 922 parents of current workers in Singapore, the research found that Singaporean parents may be struggling to understand many of the technical roles that exist recently, with only 12% of Singaporean workers claiming their parents are very familiar with what they do for a living and only around half (53%) believing their parent knows what their job title is.

The survey revealed that while the majority of Singaporean parents could confidently describe more traditional job titles like teacher, lawyer, and personal assistant, few knew what titles like UI Designer, data scientist or social media manager entailed.

The study was launched in the run-up to LinkedIns third annual Bring in Your Parents Day (BIYP) on November 5 which aims to bridge this knowledge gap. Some companies in Singapore, counting IDC, Tickled Media, Happy Marketer and Click2View, will also be participating as businesses recognize the importance of engaging their employees parents. Having parents visit their childrens workplaces would give them a better idea of what their children do in their careers, assisting to encourage better support networks in the world of work.

LinkedIn Corporation, together with its auxiliaries, operates an online professional network worldwide. The company, through its proprietary platform, allows members to create, manage, and share their professional identity online; build and engage with their professional networks; access shared knowledge and insights; and find business opportunities.