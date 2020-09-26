Active Morning Stocks News 4 Investors: Great Basin Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:GBSN), BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY), Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Great Basin Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:GBSN)

Share of Great Basin Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:GBSN) dropped -17.58% and is at $2.25 in the Real-Time trading session. The company opened at $2.35 on Friday, and is moving between $2.12– $2.45, through the day, According to news report, Great Basin Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBSN) declared that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued U.S. Patent 9200312 for the Company’s compositions for signal amplification. The underlying technology improves assay sensitivity; provides for detection of pathogens directly from clinical specimens such as blood, lung aspirates, urine, stool and swabs at low levels, without the need for time consuming and expensive techniques such as PCR; and can be utilized with all potential diagnostic targets, counting nucleic acids and proteins. The patent protects development of highly-sensitive immunoassay-based testing with expanded targets on the Great Basin testing platform, according to (streetinsider)

“Great Basin is committed to protecting our intellectual assets and innovations, and providing distinctive diagnostic solutions to our customers, says Ryan Aston, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Great Basin. With this patent, directed to our proprietary compositions for diagnostic assays, we further protect our ability to deliver to customers the cost, ease-of-use and versatility they need in a molecular diagnostic system.”

Great Basin Scientific Inc. | FindTheCompany

BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY)

BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY), jumped 10.58% right now and is at $8.63. The 52-week range of the share price is from $5.96– $12.63. The company has total market capitalization of $4.55B, according to news report, BlackBerry Ltd stated a smaller-than-predictable fiscal third-quarter loss on Friday and its first quarter-to-quarter revenue gain in over two years, indicating turnaround efforts may be gaining traction, according to (Reuters)

The better-than-predictable results, driven by higher hardware and software revenues, sent BlackBerry shares up 5 percent in early trading in New York and Toronto.

Im happy with our progress and the growth in Q3, said Chief Executive Officer John Chen, on a conference call. Our results demonstrate that were executing on the turnaround.

In the quarter ended Nov. 28, the Waterloo, Ontario-based company stated a loss of $89 million, or 17 cents a share. That contrast with a year ago loss of $148 million, or 28 cents a share.

Quarterly revenue fell 31 percent to $548 million from a year earlier, but rose 12 percent from the prior quarter, after nine successive quarters of declines.

Analysts, on average, predictable BlackBerry to post a loss of 14 cents a share on revenue of $489 million.

Software revenue, a metric being closely watched by analysts as BlackBerry pivots to focus on that segment, more than doubled to $162 million from a year earlier.

Visualization by Graphiq

BlackBerry hit a software number that investors have been looking for them to hit for quite some time, said Morningstar analyst Brian Colello.

Year-to-date software revenue is about $362 million, within striking range of the companys forecast target of $500 million for the current fiscal year ending Feb. 29, 2016.

Revenue from smartphone sales also rose for the first time in four quarters to $214 million from $201 million in the second quarter. (Reuters) Report

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY), lost -2.11%, and is now trading at $67.81. Its overall volume is 1.83M shares right now, and average trading volume of 5.20M, according to news report, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) declared that it has reached two individual agreements with ViiV Healthcare, a global HIV company, to divest its pipeline of investigational HIV medicines comprising of a number of programs at different stages of discovery, preclinical and clinical development. Under these agreements, ViiV will pay to Bristol-Myers Squibb upfront payments totaling $350 million with potential development and regulatory milestone payments of up to $518 million for the clinical assets and up to $587 million for the discovery and pre-clinical programs. Once products are approved and commercialized, ViiV Healthcare will pay tiered royalties. Additionally, ViiV Healthcare will pay sales-based milestone payments of up to $750 million for each of the clinical assets and up to $700 million for each of the discovery and pre-clinical programs. Completion of the divestiture is predictable during the first half of 2016, subject to customary closing conditions, counting clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) | FindTheCompany

These transactions are comprising with the evolution of Bristol-Myers Squibb’s planned focus, counting the decision to discontinue its discovery efforts in virology declared in June.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.