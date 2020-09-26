Active News Announcement: Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL), Great Basin Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:GBSN)

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), gained 2.00% and closed at $55.14.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has had its share of missteps, but this year the company appears to learning from past mistakes and building on new innovations. In 2015, one of its boldest steps forward was the introduction of its new Surface Book laptop and tablet hybrid and I think its the companys best product of the year, according to fool

The Surface Book is a melding of Microsofts Surface tablet with high-end, detachable keyboard and enviable internal specs. The company points to the Surface Books available Intel Core i5 or i7 processors, 8 GB of memory and 13.5-inch display with six million pixels which outpaces Apples (NASDAQ:AAPL) 13-inch MacBook Pro as an example of its stellar laptop credentials.

But what makes the Surface Book the best of Microsofts 2015 products isnt just the fact that it can actually be contrast to Apples high-end laptops (though that is impressive) but rather that Microsoft is showing a renewed innovative side, one thats capable of building a machine that takes the best of the Surface tablet refinements over the years, and then ups the ante even more. Fool Report

Microsoft Corporation is engaged in developing, licensing and supporting a range of software products and services. The Company also designs and sells hardware, and delivers online advertising to the customers. The Company operates in five segments: Devices and Consumer (D&C) Licensing, D&C Hardware, D&C Other, Commercial Licensing, and Commercial Other.

Shares of Great Basin Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:GBSN), lost -26.43% to $4.18.

Great Basin Scientific, Inc. is a molecular diagnostic testing company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of its molecular diagnostic platform designed to test for infectious disease. The Company has a commercially available test, a diagnostic test for clostridium difficile (C. diff), which received clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).