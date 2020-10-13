Stocks to Watch: Great Basin Scientific (NASDAQ:GBSN), Biomed Realty Trust (NYSE:BMR), Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

On Wednesday, Great Basin Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:GBSN)s shares inclined 37.14% to $0.0720.

Great Basin Scientific Inc (GBSN) The company has the market capitalization of $4.64 billion. Return on assets ratio of the company was -423.80% while its return on equity ratio was 140.50%. ATR value of company was 0.02 while stock volatility for week was 23.40% while for month was 17.09%.

Great Basin Scientific, Inc. is a molecular diagnostic testing company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of its molecular diagnostic platform designed to test for infectious disease. The Company has a commercially accessible test, a diagnostic test for clostridium difficile (C. diff), which received clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Biomed Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:BMR)s shares gained 0.09% to $23.31.

Biomed Realty Trust Inc (BMR) is currently valued at $4.74 billion. The company has 203.57 million shares outstanding. The company has 7.08 value in price to sale ratio while price to book ratio was recorded as 1.56. The company exchanged hands with 8.82 million shares as compared to its average daily volume of 6.93 million shares. It beta stands at 0.70.

BioMed Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is the parent company and general partner of BioMed Realty, L.P. The Company owns, acquires, develops, redevelops, leases and manages laboratory and office space for the life science industry.

At the end of Wednesday’s trade, Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)s shares dipped -0.43% to $46.40.

Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) offered -7.50% EPS for prior five years. The company has 7.90% return on equity value while its ROI ratio was 7.90%. The company has $75.09 billion market capitalizations and the institutional ownership was 80.10%. Its price to book ratio was 3.06. Volatility of the stock was 2.27% for the week while for the month booked as 2.03%.

Mondelez International Inc. posted third-quarter profit that beat analysts’ estimates as Chief Executive Officer Irene Rosenfeld trims expenses, cushioning the blow of falling sales, according to Bloomberg.

Profit was 42 cents a share, not taking into account some items, the Deerfield, Illinois-based company said Wednesday in a statement. Analysts estimated 41 cents, on average. And while sales fell 18 percent to $6.85 billion, partly due to the sale of its coffee business, that topped analysts’ $6.81 billion projection.

Rosenfeld been pursuing $3 billion in cost cuts and shifting production overseas to protect the company from a wave of consolidation in the food industry. She’s also trying to manage through the company’s second tangle with an activist investor in the past two years after Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Administration revealed a $5.6 billion stake in the snacks giant in August. The maker of Oreos and Wheat Thins formerly beat back an activist push from Nelson Peltz by adding the billionaire to its board. Bloomberg Reports

Mondelez also declared administration changes on Wednesday. Chief Growth Officer Mark Clouse was named to the newly created position of chief commercial officer. Mondelez said the job, with comprises oversight of its five geographic regions, was created to simplify and accelerate day-to-day decision-making and drive profitable growth. Tim Cofer, presently executive vice president and president for Asia Pacific and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, will move into the role of chief growth officer, the company said.

Mondelez International, Inc. is a snack food and beverage company. The Company manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products for consumers in about 165 countries around the world.

