Up to Date Trending Stocks: Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:HTZ), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Trimble Navigation Limited (NASDAQ:TRMB)

On Monday, Shares of Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:HTZ), gained 1.79% to $19.85.

Hertz Global Holdings, will host a live webcast negotiation of its 2015 third quarter financial results on Monday, Nov. 9, starting at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern. This webcast can be accessed through a link on the Investor Relations section of the Hertz website, IR.Hertz.com, and will remain available for replay for about one year.

Preceding to the webcast, the company will issue a press release detailing the companys financial results and will file its SEC Form 10-Q for the period later in the day.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., through its auxiliaries, rents and leases cars and trucks in the United States and internationally. It operates in four segments: U.S. Car Rental, International Car Rental, Worldwide Equipment Rental, and All Other Operations.

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), inclined 0.39% to $628.35, during its last trading session.

Amazon Publishing declared a call for submissions for the Little A Poetry Contest, dedicated to the discovery of emerging poets. The contest will be judged by the acclaimed poets Cornelius Eady, Jericho Brown and Kimiko Hahn. The winner will receive $5,000 in prize money and a publishing contract featuring a $2,000 advance with Little A, Amazon Publishing’s literary imprint.

Recently through December 20, 2015, poets who have published no more than one book of poetry can submit their full-length collections for consideration to LittleAPoetry@amazon.com. The judges will select a winner based on the quality of writing, strength and originality of content, and creativity of language. The winner will be declared in the spring of 2016 and Little A anticipates to publish the winner’s manuscript in paperback and eBook in the spring of 2017. Little A Editor and Pushcart Prize-winning poet Morgan Parker will edit the winner’s book.

“As part of Little A’s commitment to the discovery of new literary talent, we’re expanding to become a home for emerging poets and their work,” said David Blum, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of Little A. “We hope this open call for submissions will lead to a new and vibrant showcase for poetry collections. Were especially happy that three prominent American poets—Cornelius Eady, Jericho Brown and Kimiko Hahn—serve as the judges for the first Little A Poetry Contest.”

Amazon.com, Inc. operates as an online retailer in North America and internationally. It operates through the North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. The company serves consumers through retail websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, and amazon.com.mx, which primarily comprise merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers.

Finally, Shares of Trimble Navigation Limited (NASDAQ:TRMB), ended its last trade with 2.86% gain, and closed at $23.40.

Trimble, declared financial results for the third quarter of 2015.

Third Quarter 2015 Financial Summary

Third quarter 2015 revenue of $562.3 million was down 4 percent as contrast to the third quarter of 2014, and was about flat on a constant currency basis. Engineering and Construction revenue was $326.4 million, down 5 percent. Field Solutions revenue was $73.5 million, down 17 percent. Mobile Solutions revenue was $131.6 million, up 9 percent. Advanced Devices revenue was $30.8 million, down 6 percent.

GAAP operating income was $46.0 million, up 314 percent as contrast to the third quarter of 2014. GAAP operating margin was 8.2 percent of revenue as contrast to 1.9 percent of revenue in the third quarter of 2014.

GAAP net income was $37.1 million, up 214 percent as contrast to the third quarter of 2014. Diluted GAAP earnings per share were $0.14 as contrast to diluted GAAP earnings per share of $0.04 in the third quarter of 2014.

Third quarter 2014 GAAP results were negatively influenced by an about $51 million reserve for legal matters related to a jury verdict, which was reversed in the fourth quarter of 2014 when the verdict was overturned.

Trimble Navigation Limited provides technology solutions to enhance the work processes of office and mobile field professionals worldwide. The company’s Engineering and Construction segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; BIM software for design, construction, and maintenance; integrated site layout and measurement systems; application products; integrated workplace administration services software; capital program and facility administration solutions; and field based data collection systems and software, communications systems, and back-office software.

