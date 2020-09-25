Trending Stock to Observe: Can Fite Biopharma Ltd (NYSEMKT:CANF), Unilever N.V. (ADR) (NYSE:UN), Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON)

On Wednesday, Shares of Can Fite Biopharma Ltd (NYSEMKT:CANF), gained 1.52% to $2.68.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., declared the Companys Director of Business Development, Dr. Sari Fishman, will take part in BIO-Europe 2015 on November 2-4, 2015 in Munich, Germany. The 21st annual BIO-Europe is Europes largest partnering conference serving the global biotechnology industry. Dr. Fishman is planned for over 30 meetings with decision makers at biotech and pharmaceutical companies interested in Can-Fites pipeline of drug candidates counting CF101 for autoimmune disease, CF102 for liver cancer, and CF602 for sexual dysfunction.

Having just received Orphan Drug Designation from the European Medicines Agency for CF102, this is a very good time for Can-Fite to be participating in partnering meetings in Europe. While we have licensing and distribution agreements for CF101 in South Korea and Canada, we are seeing increasing interest from pharma companies in other markets for each of our drug candidates, stated Can-Fite CEO Dr. Pnina Fishman.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and ophthalmic diseases.

Shares of Unilever N.V. (ADR) (NYSE:UN), inclined 0.09% to $44.05, during its last trading session.

Unilever, declared it has received a perfect score of 100 percent on the Human Right’s Campaign’s 2016 Corporate Equality Index (CEI). The CEI is a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) workplace equality.

“We are honored to be recognized for an eighth straight year as one of the ‘Best Places to Work’ by the Human Rights Campaign,” said Mike Clementi, Vice President of Human Resources, Unilever North America. “As a company we work extremely hard to create an inclusive workplace—one where we uphold the belief that everyone should be treated equally and can feel comfortable bringing their whole selves to work each day.”

Unilever supports the LGBT community through its PRIDE Group and diversity and inclusion initiatives counting the Ad Council’s “Love Has No Labels” campaign. PRIDE (People Respecting Individuality, Diversity and Equality) is an LGBT Business Resource Group open to all Unilever employees that share a common aim of endorsing respect, individuality, diversity and equality throughout the organization.

Unilever N.V. operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Australasia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus. The company operates through Personal Care, Foods, Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products.

Finally, Shares of Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON), ended its last trade with 1.82% gain, and closed at $96.13.

During Monsanto company’s (MON) Biennial Investor Event in St. Louis, chairman and chief executive officer Hugh Grant and other members of the Monsanto executive leadership team will highlight the company’s core business growth drivers and expanding new platform opportunities that reinforce the company’s unique leadership position within the industry and underpin its confidence in its long-term growth opportunities.

“The fundamentals of our business are strong and we continue to be the best positioned company in the industry,” Grant said. “Our priorities are clear as we remain acutely focused on driving growth within our core business, building out our growth platforms and ongoing to fund our R&D pipeline advantage to serve farmers around the world. Through focus and discipline, we are confident in delivering on the milestones we’ve established in the near term and that extend over the next decade.”

Monsanto Company, together with its auxiliaries, provides agricultural products for farmers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity. The Seeds and Genomics segment produces raw crop seeds, counting corn, soybean, cotton, and canola seeds under the DEKALB, Channel, Asgrow, and Deltapine brands; and vegetable seeds, such as tomato, pepper, melon, cucumber, squash, beans, broccoli, onions, lettuce, and others under the Seminis and De Ruiter brands.

