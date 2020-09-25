Up to Date Hot Stocks News Analysis: Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

On Tuesday, Shares of Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F), gained 0.41% to $14.81.

Ford Motor Company U.S. sales totaled 213,938 vehicles last month, up 13 percent from a year ago. Retail sales results were up 13 percent with 154,036 vehicles sold – for the company’s best October sales performance since 2004.

Retail sales raised across the product portfolio, with cars up 8 percent, with both trucks and SUVs rising 15 percent.

“Strong demand for our vehicles offered another double-digit sales improvement in October, and Ford vehicles posted all-time record average transaction pricing of $34,600 per vehicle,” said Mark LaNeve, Ford vice president, U.S. Marketing, Sales and Service. “Gains in our truck business were especially strong, with F-Series delivering its fourth straight month of sales gains and its best October retail levels since 2004.”

Ford vehicle average transaction prices rose $1,800 as contrast to a year ago – the largest gain among any major automaker.

Ford Motor Company manufactures and distributes automobiles worldwide. The company operates through two sectors, Automotive and Financial Services. The Automotive sector develops, manufactures, distributes, and services vehicles, parts, and accessories. It offers vehicles primarily under the Ford and Lincoln brand names.

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), declined -0.26% to $34.97, during its last trading session.

ViiV Healthcare, a global specialist HIV company with GSK, Pfizer Inc. and Shionogi Limited as shareholders, recently declared that the Phase IIb study LATTE 2 (NCT02120352) met its primary endpoint at 32 weeks. These results show that the investigational, long acting, injectable formulations of cabotegravir (ViiV Healthcare) and rilpivirine (Janssen) were comparable in maintaining viral suppression rates to a three drug oral regimen of investigational cabotegravir and two nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTIs). The 32 week results of LATTE 2 will be presented at a forthcoming scientific conference. ViiV Healthcare and Janssen Sciences Ireland UC (Janssen) are collaborating to conduct LATTE 2.

Patients switching to CAB LA and RPV LA administered Q4W stated more adverse events (AEs) leading to withdrawal (5%; n=6) contrast with those receiving an injection Q8W (2%; n=2) or who continued on oral CAB + NRTIs (2%, n=1). The most common adverse event (AE) stated by patients was injection site pain (93% of injection recipients). Two patients in the Q8W arm (none in the Q4W arm) withdrew for injection intolerance. Two patients met protocol defined virologic failure criteria, Q8W (n=1), oral (n=1); neither patient had evidence of resistance at failure.

ViiV Healthcare is committed to identifying new therapeutic options for physicians and people living with HIV. These initial phase IIb data investigating long-acting cabotegravir and rilpivirine are promising and build on the results we have seen to date. We look forward to seeing further results as we move into phase III, said John C Pottage, Jr, MD, Chief Scientific and Medical Officer, ViiV Healthcare.

Pfizer Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through Global Innovative Pharmaceutical (GIP); Global Vaccines, Oncology and Consumer Healthcare (VOC); and Global Established Pharmaceutical (GEP) segments.

Finally, Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), ended its last trade with -1.12% loss, and closed at $62.66.

Citrix Systems, declared that executives will attend four forthcoming investor conferences.

Eduardo Fleites, vice president, investor relations, will present at the Bernstein Technology Innovation Summit in San Francisco on November 5 at 6:15 p.m. Eastern.

Eduardo Fleites, vice president, investor relations, will meet one-on-one with investors at the Mizuho Technology Corporate Access Day in New York on November 10.

Michael Cristinziano, vice president, planned development, will meet one-on-one with investors at the RBC Capital Markets’ Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference in New York on November 11.

Citrix Systems, Inc. provides virtualization, mobility administration, networking, and Software as a Service solutions worldwide. The company’s Enterprise and Service Provider division offers XenMobile Enterprise, a solution to manage mobile devices, apps, and data; XenDesktop, a desktop virtualization system that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as cloud services; Citrix XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients; and Citrix Workspace Suite, a business mobility solution that delivers the user experience for any app or desktop.

