Stocks to Track – Aeterna Zentaris, (NASDAQ:AEZS), Intel Corporation, (NASDAQ:INTC), J. C. Penney Company, (NYSE:JCP)

On Wednesday, Shares of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS), lost -3.17% to $0.0610.

Aeterna Zentaris, declared that the holders (the Participating Holders) of substantially all of its remaining outstanding Series B Common Share Purchase Warrants (the Series B Warrants) have agreed to exercise all of the about 4.1 million Series B Warrants held by them as promptly as practicable at a maximum exercise ratio of about 33.23 Common Shares per Series B Warrant in accordance with the alternate cashless exercise feature in such Series B Warrants. Following the exercise of Series B Warrants by the Participating Holders in accordance with the terms of the agreement, about 0.8 million Series B Warrants, with an expiry date of September 12, 2016 , will remain outstanding, representing about 2.7% of the originally issued number of Series B Warrants.

David A. Dodd , Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company remarked regarding this development, With the uncertainty about future additional dilution from the Series B Warrants now substantially resolved, it is time to focus on the fundamentals of this Company, which I believe are very strong. I am excited about the opportunity to create shareholder value with our internally developed products and our growing externally sourced portfolio. We are making noteworthy progress on both fronts. I am looking forward to providing updates regarding our progress during our quarterly conference call on Friday, November 6, 2015 .

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and womens health. The company’s product pipeline comprises MACRILEN, which accomplished the Phase 2 trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency; and zoptarelin doxorubicin, which is in Phase 3 clinical study zoptarelin doxorubicin in endometrial cancer (ZoptEC) of the compound in women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer.

Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), declined -0.47% to $34.15, during its last trading session.

Intel Corporation, declared a new Intel® IoT Platform reference architecture and new hardware and software products as part of its effort to build out one of the most comprehensive offerings for the Internet of Things (IoT) marketplace. The platform comprises two reference architectures and a portfolio of products from Intel and its ecosystem to address the IoT opportunity. The products comprise new Intel® Quark™ processors for IoT, free and simple operating systems with a comprehensive cloud suite from Wind River, and analytics capabilities, all designed to build and secure smart and connected solutions from things to the cloud.

IoT Made Easy

The new Intel IoT Platform reference architecture for smart and connected things is focused on enabling the broad Intel ecosystem to simply develop, secure and integrate smart things. The platform provides a blueprint for delivering innovations to market faster by reducing complexity and defining how smart devices will securely connect and share trusted data to the cloud. The first company to declare IoT solutions based on the new Intel IoT Platform is SAP*, which will develop its IoT enterprise end-to-end solutions utilizing the Intel platform together with its SAP HANA Cloud Platform.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells integrated digital technology platforms worldwide. It operates through PC Client Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Mobile and Communications Group, Software and Services, and All Other segments. The company’s platforms are used in various computing applications comprising notebooks, desktops, servers, tablets, smartphones, wireless and wired connectivity products, wearables, transportation systems, and retail devices.

Finally, Shares of J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP), ended its last trade with -3.28% loss, and closed at $8.86.

J.C. Penney Company, declared that it will release its third quarter 2015 financial results on Friday, November 13, at 7:30 a.m. ET. The news release will be followed by a live conference call and webcast conducted by Chief Executive Officer Marvin Ellison and Chief Financial Officer Ed Record that will start at 8:30 a.m. ET.

J.C. Penney Company, Inc., through its partner, J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc., sells merchandise through department stores in the United States. The company sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings, in addition to provides various services, counting styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating.

