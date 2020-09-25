Notable Stocks Buzz – AEterna Zentaris, (NASDAQ:AEZS), Microsoft Corporation, (NASDAQ:MSFT), Precision Castparts Corp., (NYSE:PCP)

On Monday, Shares of AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS), gained 18.12% to $0.0502.

AEterna Zentaris, declared that the holders of substantially all of its remaining outstanding Series B Common Share Purchase Warrants have agreed to exercise all of the about 4.1 million Series B Warrants held by them as promptly as practicable at a maximum exercise ratio of about 33.23 Common Shares per Series B Warrant in accordance with the alternate cashless exercise feature in such Series B Warrants. Following the exercise of Series B Warrants by the Participating Holders in accordance with the terms of the agreement, about 0.8 million Series B Warrants, with an expiry date of September 12, 2016, will remain outstanding, representing about 2.7% of the originally issued number of Series B Warrants.

David A. Dodd, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company remarked regarding this development, With the uncertainty about future additional dilution from the Series B Warrants now substantially resolved, it is time to focus on the fundamentals of this Company, which I believe are very strong. I am excited about the opportunity to create shareholder value with our internally developed products and our growing externally sourced portfolio. We are making noteworthy progress on both fronts. I am looking forward to providing updates regarding our progress during our quarterly conference call on Friday, November 6, 2015.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is a Canada-based specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing treatments in oncology, endocrinology and womens health. The Company has three wholly owned direct and indirect auxiliaries: AEZS GmbH, based in Frankfurt, Germany, Zentaris IVF GmbH, a direct wholly owned partner of AEZS Germany based in Frankfurt, Germany, and Aeterna Zentaris, Inc. Its drug development efforts are focused on two compounds, zoptarelin doxorubicin and Macrilen, which are in clinical development, and on two oncology compounds (an Erk inhibitor and Luteinizing Hormone-Releasing Hormone-disorazol Z product candidates), which are in pre-clinical development.

Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), inclined 1.14% to $53.24, during its last trading session.

Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) is trying to drive adoption of Windows 10 – the companys newest operating system and key to its cloud business – by making upgrades automatic for some users, according to Business Journals.

Windows 10 will be installed on PCs that are already set to make recommended updates automatically. Its a small tweak, but it has big implications for the Redmond companys cloud strategy.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is banking on Windows 10 to make his cloud-first, mobile-first vision a reality. The operating system works across multiple devices so users can get a desktop experience on a tablet, smartphone or gaming console.

The company wants to reach 1 billion installations within three years. More than 110 million devices were running Windows 10 eight weeks after the launch – a record for the company – but the growth has plateaued. The operating system captured nearly 8 percent of the desktop operating system share in October, according to NetMarketShare. It had more than 5 percent after the launch. Business Journal Reports

Microsoft Corporation is engaged in developing, licensing and supporting a range of software products and services. The Company also designs and sells hardware, and delivers online advertising to the customers. The Company operates in five segments: Devices and Consumer (D&C) Licensing, D&C Hardware, D&C Other, Commercial Licensing, and Commercial Other.

Finally, Shares of Precision Castparts Corp. (NYSE:PCP), ended its last trade with 0.04% gain, and closed at $230.91.

Precision Castparts Corp. (PCP) has market value of $31.74 billion while its EPS was booked as $10.28 in the last 12 months. The stock has 137.50 million shares outstanding while 91.90% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. In the profitability analysis, the company has gross profit margin of 31.80% while net profit margin was 14.60%. Beta value of the company was 0.43; beta is used to measure riskiness of the security.

Precision Castparts Corp. is a manufacturer of metal components and products. The Company has three business segments: Investment Cast Products, Forged Products and Airframe Products. The Companys Investment Cast Products segment manufactures investment castings and provides related investment casting materials and alloys, for aircraft engines, industrial gas turbine (IGT) engines, airframes, armaments, medical prostheses, unmanned aerial vehicles and other industrial applications.

