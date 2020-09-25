Mix Active Stocks Buzz: TD Ameritrade Holding (NYSE:AMTD), Aetna (NYSE:AET), GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

On Tuesday, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NYSE:AMTD)s shares declined -1.63% to $33.28.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD) has 49.80% institutional ownership while its EPS ratio was 1.47. The company has 543.18 million shares outstanding while market capitalization of the company was $18.13 billion. Price to book ratio was 3.63. Net profit margin of the company was 31.70% while gross profit margin was 99.80%. Stock volatility for the month was booked as 2.44% while for the week was recorded as 2.41%.

TD Ameritrade Holding, has released results for fiscal 2015. The Company gathered about $63 billion in net new client assets, maintaining its industry-leading double-digit net new client asset growth rate for the seventh successive year.

The Company’s results for the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2015 comprise the following:

Record $1.49 earnings per diluted share, on record net income of $813 million

Record net new client assets of about $63 billion, an annualized growth rate of 10 percent

Record average client trades per day of about 462,000, an activity rate of 7.1 percent

Record net revenues of $3.2 billion, 55 percent of which were asset-based

Record investment product fee revenue of $334 million, up 8 percent year-over-year

Record pre-tax income of $1.3 billion, or 40 percent of net revenues

Record EBITDA(2) of $1.5 billion, or 47 percent of net revenues

Record interest rate-sensitive assets(3) of $108 billion, up 8 percent year-over-year

Client assets of about $667 billion, up 2 percent year-over-year

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (TD Ameritrade) is an investment banking and a retail discount securities brokerage company. The parent company is Delaware Corporation. The Company provides securities brokerage services and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs). The Company provides its services through the Internet, a national branch network and relationships with RIAs.

Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET)s shares gained 2.66% to $110.67.

Aetna Inc (AET) Its past 5-day performance at -1.81%. So far in 2015, the company has a year-to-date performance of 22.78%. The stock, as of last close, traded 46.69% up from its 52 week low and was -17.29% below its 52 week high. Its latest closing price was 0.98% above the SMA200 while the distance from SMA 50 and SMA 20 was -2.53% and 0.70% respectively.

Aetna, introduced a new suite of plans that give small employers with up to 100 employees additional, affordable health care options starting January 1, 2016.

The 16 different plan designs comprise indemnity, point-of-service and PPO options. All medical plans also comprise pediatric dental and vision benefits.

In addition to Aetna’s broad network of providers and facilities, the majority of plans comprise the Aetna Whole Health – Colorado Front Range network, a specially selected network of high-performing, high-quality local health care providers designed to deliver a coordinated patient experience while reducing costs.

The plans will be marketed and sold through agents and brokers across the state.

Aetna Inc. is a diversified health care benefits company. The Company offers a range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. The Companys operations are conducted in three business segments: Health Care, Group Insurance and Large Case Pensions. The Companys Health Care segment includes medical, pharmacy benefit management services, dental, behavioral health and vision plans.

At the end of Tuesday’s trade, GlaxoSmithKline plc (ADR) (NYSE:GSK)s shares dipped -0.78% to $41.74.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (ADR) (GSK) has market capitalization of $101.76 billion. Its current ratio was 1.30 while its shares were above its 50 days simple moving average with 3.29%. The company offered earning per share of $6.14 while its 5.31 billion shares were outstanding. YTD performance of the company was -2.45%. Stock volatility for the week was 1.22% while for the month it was shown at 1.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc. (GSK) is a healthcare company that researches and develops pharmaceuticals, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. The Company operates in two segments: Pharmaceuticals and Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment develops and makes medicines to treat a range of acute and chronic diseases. Its human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) business is managed through ViiV Healthcare. GSKs Vaccines has a portfolio of over 30 paediatric, adolescent, adult travel vaccines.

