Most Active Stocks Now: Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK), Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD), Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC)

On Wednesday, Shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK), gained 0.18% to $5.52.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, declared the commencement of private offers of up to $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount (the Maximum Exchange Amount) of its new 8.00% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2022 (the Second Lien Notes) in exchange for certain outstanding senior unsecured notes of the Company, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Companys confidential offering memorandum and related letter of transmittal, each dated December 2, 2015.

The Exchange Offers will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on December 30, 2015 (the Expiration Date). The settlement date will occur promptly after the Expiration Date and is predictable to occur on December 31, 2015 (the Final Settlement Date), subject to all conditions to the Exchange Offers having been satisfied or waived by the Company. The Company may elect, in its sole discretion, to settle the Exchange Offers for any or all series of Existing Notes validly tendered before the Early Tender Date (and not validly withdrawn) at any time after the Early Tender Date and before the Expiration Date (the Early Settlement Date), subject to all conditions to the Exchange Offers having been satisfied or waived by the Company.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation produces oil and natural gas through acquisition, exploration, and development of from underground reservoirs in the United States. It holds interests in natural gas resource plays, counting the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin of West Virginia and Pennsylvania; and the Barnett Shale in the Fort Worth Basin of north-central Texas.

Shares of Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD), remained flat to $7.89, during its last trading session.

Rite Aid Corporation From now through December 12, Rite Aid will offer discounts on select trivalent flu shots in support of National Influenza Vaccination Week. Flucelvax, a cell based vaccine, will be available for $32.99, and the standard trivalent flu shot for $26.99, a discount of $5*. Rite Aid certified immunizing pharmacists at Rite Aid pharmacies nationwide are ready to vaccinate those who have not received their annual flu shot, subject to state regulations. Flu shots are covered by most insurance plans, counting Medicare Part B and are available during pharmacy hours; no appointment is necessary. To locate the nearest Rite Aid pharmacy, visit www.riteaid.com or call 1-800-RITE-AID.

“According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), flu vaccination coverage from previous years has shown that influenza vaccination activity declines quickly after November,” said Jocelyn Konrad, Rite Aid executive vice president of pharmacy. “National Influenza Week is a great time to reinforce the importance of receiving your flu shot and to encourage our customers who haven’t done so already to visit their local Rite Aid and conveniently get vaccinated against the flu, as it is the best way to protect yourself and others from this potentially serious illness.”

Created by the CDC in 2005, National Influenza Vaccination Week (NIVW) is a national observance that was established to highlight the importance of ongoing influenza vaccination, in addition to fostering greater use of flu vaccine after the holiday season into January and beyond.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its auxiliaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, counting over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

Finally, Shares of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC), ended its last trade with -1.83% loss, and closed at $27.34.

Constellation, a partner of Exelon Corporation and a leading competitive retail energy supplier, and Amphitheater Public Schools (the District) recently declared the start of construction of a 9.4-megawatt (DC) solar generation project in Tucson, Ariz. The solar power system, located across 24 school sites and support facilities, is predictable to generate more than 60 percent of the District’s electricity needs in the first year of operation.

“We are excited about the noteworthy cost-savings and meaningful educational opportunities this solar power system will bring,” said James Burns, executive manager of operational support, Amphitheater Public Schools. “In addition, it will provide much needed shade in play areas and allow the District to demonstrate the viability of clean energy resources to our students, faculty and community.”

The project requires no upfront capital from the District. Constellation will own and operate the solar power system. The District will purchase the electricity generated by the solar panels from Constellation under a 25-year solar services agreement. The project will result in an predictable savings of $11 million to $23 million in energy costs for the District over the term of the agreement, according to the District.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States. It owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, and hydroelectric generation facilities, in addition to wind and solar photovoltaic facilities.

