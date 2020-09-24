Notable Stocks News Review – Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Vale (NYSE:VALE), Itau Unibanco Holding (NYSE:ITUB)

On Friday, Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)s shares declined -1.76% to $16.79.

Bank of America Corp (BAC) offered 26.50% EPS for prior five years. The company has 6.50% return on equity value while its ROI ratio was 7.60%. The company has $178.20 billion market capitalizations and the institutional ownership was 63.20%. Its price to book ratio was 0.75. Volatility of the stock was 2.57% for the week while for the month booked as 2.20%.

Bank of America Corp, has reached a $335 million settlement of a federal lawsuit accusing it of misleading shareholders about its exposure to risky mortgage securities and its dependence on an electronic mortgage registry known as MERS, according to Reuters.

The second-largest U.S. bank revealed the accord in its quarterly report filed on Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It said it set aside enough reserves for the settlement as of June 30, and that final documentation and court approval are still needed.

Shareholders led by the Pennsylvania Public School Employees Retirement System claimed they had been misled into buying Bank of America stock in 2009 and 2010, counting stock sold to repay $45 billion of federal bailout money. Reuters Reports

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, corporations and Governments with a range of banking, investing, asset administration and other financial and risk administration products and services.

Vale SA (ADR) (NYSE:VALE)s shares gained 4.18% to $4.36.

Vale SA (ADR) (VALE) has beta value of 1.39. The company has the market capitalization of $20.51 billion. Return on assets ratio of the company was -2.60% while its return on equity ratio was -5.50%. ATR value of company was 0.2 while stock volatility for week was 4.55% while for month was 4.67%. Debt to equity ratio of the company was -0.63 and its current ratio was 1.40.

Vale S.A. (Vale) is a metals and mining company. The Company is also a producer of iron ore and iron ore pellets, and nickel. The Company also produces manganese ore, ferroalloys, metallurgical and thermal coal, copper, platinum group metals (PGMs), gold, silver, cobalt, potash, phosphates and other fertilizer nutrients. The Company operates through four business segments: Bulk Material, Base metals, Fertilizers and Other.

At the end of Friday’s trade, Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ADR) (NYSE:ITUB)s shares surged 2.54% to $6.85.

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ADR) (ITUB) is currently valued at $39.22 billion. The company has 2.97 billion shares outstanding and 27.90% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. The company has 1.19 value in price to sale ratio while price to book ratio was recorded as 1.64. The company exchanged hands with 19.95 million shares as compared to its average daily volume of 20.63 million shares. It beta stands at 1.68.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. provides various financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Bank Retail, Consumer Credit Retail, and Wholesale Bank segments. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, and time deposits; and offers credit cards, personal loans, payroll loans, vehicle loans, and residential mortgage loans.