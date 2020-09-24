Investor’s Watch List – Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX), Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP), Broadcom Corporation (NASDAQ:BRCM)

On Monday, Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX), lost -3.09% to $7.99.

On Friday, as copper prices decline on a stronger dollar. As the dollar strengthens, commodities priced in the greenback, such as copper, become relatively more expensive for foreign buyers.

Ultimately commodities are going to continue heading lower (because) theres anticipation of China slowing down, Europe slowing down and the dollar getting stronger, Daniel Pavilonis, a senior market strategist with RJO Futures, told the Wall Street Journal.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) is a natural resource company with an industry portfolio of mineral assets, oil and natural gas resources, and a production profile. FCX has organized its operations into six primary divisions: North America copper mines, South America mining, Indonesia mining, Africa mining, Molybdenum mines, and United States oil and gas operations.

Shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP), declined -4.26% to $29.88, during its last trading session.

Yelp, Inc. (YELP), the company that connects consumers with great local businesses, declared that administration will be attending the following investor conference. Webcast of the presentations will be available on the companys investor relations website at https://www.yelp-ir.com under the Events and Presentations menu.

Thursday, December 3, 2015 at 10:00 a.m. MST – Credit Suisse Technology, Media and Telecom Conference in Scottsdale, AZ

Yelp Inc. (Yelp) connects people with local businesses by bringing word of mouth online and providing a platform for businesses and consumers to engage and transact. The Company provides local business review sites. Yelp provides a platform for consumers to share their everyday local business experiences, through reviews, tips, photos and videos, and engage directly with businesses, through reviews and its Message the Business feature.

Finally, Broadcom Corporation (NASDAQ:BRCM), ended its last trade with -0.37% loss, and closed at $53.33, after the European Commission approved the companys acquisition by Avago Technologies (AVGO).

Singaporean semiconductor company Avago is buying Broadcom, a rival chip-making company based in Irvine, CA, for $37 billion. If the deal goes through, the combined company would be the third-largest chip-maker in the world, Reuters stated.

The European Commission determined that the merged entity would continue to face effective competition in Europe, the regulatory group said in a statement recently.

The Commission had some concerns about the vertical relationship created by the transaction, since Avago supplies certain intellectual property to some of Broadcoms competitors, the statement said. The Commissions concern was that after the takeover Avago could have had an incentive to withhold this intellectual property in order to extend the merged entitys leading market position in the so-called switch chips market.

In response, Avago said it will enter into commercial agreements with other manufacturers to ensure that they will have access to intellectual property on reasonable terms.

Thanks to very good cooperation with the companies the Commission has been able to approve this multi-billion dollar takeover within a very short space of time while preserving effective competition in this crucial high-technology sector, European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

Broadcom Corporation (Broadcom) provides semiconductor solutions for wired and wireless communications. The Company offers a portfolio of system-on-a-chip solutions (SoCs) that deliver voice, video, data and multimedia connectivity in the home, office and mobile environments. The Companys solutions are used globally by manufacturers and are embedded in an array of communications products.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.