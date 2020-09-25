Most Active Stocks to Watch For: EMC Corporation (NYSE:EMC), Whiting Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:WLL), Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI)

On Friday, Shares of EMC Corporation (NYSE:EMC), gained 2.89% to $24.60.

The company shares have dropped 16.5% in the past 52 Weeks. On December 26, 2014 The shares registered one year high of $30.92 and one year low was seen on August 25, 2015 at $22.66. The 50-day moving average is $25.54 and the 200 day moving average is recorded at $26.33. S&P 500 has rallied 1.23% during the last 52-weeks.

Presently the company Insiders own 0.5% of EMC Corporation Company shares. In the past six months, there is a change of -0.43% in the total insider ownership. Institutional Investors own 83.9% of Company shares. During last 3 month period, -1.76% of total institutional ownership has changed in the company shares.

On other hand, EMC Corporation stock has received a short term price target of $ 29.95 from 19 Analyst. The share price can be predictable to fluctuate from the mean short term target, can be seen from the standard deviation reading of $2.32. The higher estimate of target price is $33 , while the lower price target estimate is $25.

EMC Corporation develops, delivers, and supports information infrastructure and virtual infrastructure technologies, solutions, and services. It offers enterprise storage systems and software deployed in storage area networks (SAN), networked attached storage (NAS), unified storage combining NAS and SAN, object storage, and/or direct attached storage environments, in addition to provides a portfolio of backup products that support a range of enterprise application workloads.

Oil prices are floundering again after their recent short-lived rally, as analysts make bearish predictions on supply. This morning they are headline back towards the mid-$40s range that is likely to result in widespread industry losses, .

International benchmark Brent crude fell overnight in Asia and is in the red again in London at around $47.50 a barrel, below the $49 mark at which production is, on average, loss-making in the North Sea. Since a recovery that persisted throughout the spring came to an abrupt end over the summer, prices have dipped as low as $42 and rarely held above $50.

Reuters notes that the latest dip came despite data from the US showing the number of active rigs drilling for oil fell marginally for the second successive week, with reserves falling, if only modestly, in five weeks out of the past seven.

Among oil stocks, Shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:WLL), declined -1.49% to $15.87, during its last trading session.

The company shares have dropped 81.08% in the past 52 Weeks. On September 16, 2014 The shares registered one year high of $86.19 and one year low was seen on August 24, 2015 at $13.5. The 50-day moving average is $18.56 and the 200 day moving average is recorded at $30.12. S&P 500 has rallied 1.23% during the last 52-weeks.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the Rocky Mountains and Permian Basin regions of the United States. It sells oil and gas to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Finally, Shares of Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI), ended its last trade with -1.50% loss, and closed at $12.45.

Navient Corporation should head towards $21.3 per share according to 5 Analysts in consensus. However, if the road gets shaky, the stock may fall short to $20 per share. The higher price estimate target is at $24 according to the Analysts.

Shares of the firm appreciated by 3.95% during the last five trading days but lost 16.79% on a 4-week basis. The firm has dropped 34.43% during the last 3-month period . Year-to-Date the stock performance stands at -39.77%.

In other news, Navient, the nations leading loan administration, servicing and asset recovery company, will join more than 40 local employers to take part in the Philly Veterans Career Fair aboard the Battleship New Jersey located at 100 Clinton St. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The career fair is open to all active duty service members, veterans and military spouses.

Sponsored by Veteran Recruiting and Penn Mutual, the event supports the Philly Veterans Jobs Initiative, which aims to assist at least 2,000 Greater Philadelphia veterans find employment by 2017.

Navient is looking to hire more veterans because of their proven work ethic and discipline to get the job done, said Maureen Murphy, senior director, Navient.

Navient Corporation provides financial products and services in the United States. The company operates in four segments: FFELP Loans, Private Education Loans, Business Services, and Other.

